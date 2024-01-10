Netimpact Demonstrates Green Commitment With Environmental Management And Sustainability Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Digital Transformation Leader and Federal's Largest Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for ServiceNow and Microsoft apps attains ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems certification

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announces the successful attainment of the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems certification, a testament to the company's environmentally responsible practices and commitment to sustainability.

ISO 14001:2015 is an environmental management system standard for organizations enhancing their environmental performance. As a digital transformation leader and the largest independent software vendor (ISV) of Microsoft and ServiceNow certified apps, it is important to NetImpact to set elevated standards for a cleaner, more sustainable future. The achievement of ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System recognizes the proper implementation and NetImpact's ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption, improve pollution prevention, and minimize wastage within the company and for their customers.

"...nurturing a thriving Earth for future generations starts with a shared responsibility" - Stephanie Wilson, COO

"Our collective journey towards nurturing a thriving Earth for future generations starts with a shared responsibility and impacting positive change – one conscious decision at a time," Stephanie Wilson, Chief Operating Officer (COO), emphasizes. "Our ISO 14001 certification is a milestone in our ongoing commitment towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable future. We're proud of the progress made to significantly reduce our ecological footprint and will continue this commitment to environmental stewardship."

NetImpact's customers and clients benefit significantly from this certification, as it helps to improve environmental performance and ensure compliance with regulations. NetImpact's ISO 14001:2015 also holds positive downstream impact to benefit its customers as its DX360°® products and services are dev developed and delivered against the highest standard of environmental performance. Clients using DX360°® products and services contribute to a broader ecosystem of sustainability throughout the supply chain.

At NetImpact, our dedication to collaboration and disruptive innovation to create a better world remains unwavering. This certification underscores our responsible environmental practices towards more greener future and demonstrates our quality commitment as Federal Government's steadfast partner and Trusted Advisor in co-creating a sustainable and prosperous future.

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. is a digital transformation disruptor specializing in high-performing, secure digital solutions that re-define how technology is applied to deliver mission value. NetImpact empowers clients with DX360°® services

that accelerate mission outcomes for sustainable, lasting value using SaaS COTS products built on ServiceNow

and Microsoft

or LinkedIn

for more.



