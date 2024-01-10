(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Year Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Industrial Food Processor Global Market Report 2024, the industrial food processor market has witnessed robust growth, escalating from $62.96 billion in 2023 to $66.95 billion in 2024 , boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This surge in the historic period is attributed to the increasing demand for processed foods, the globalization of the food supply chain, consumer preferences for convenience, heightened food production, and a growing appetite for frozen food products.



Projected Growth and Key Drivers

Looking ahead, the industrial food processor market is anticipated to exhibit strong growth, reaching $82.9 billion in 2028 , with a CAGR of 5.5%. Key drivers fueling industrial food processor market expansion include the rising demand for organic food, increased consumption of bakery products, a surge in meat processing demand, growing interest in healthy and functional foods, the need for effective food packaging solutions, and an increasing demand for food exports.

Major Trends Shaping the Industry

Significant trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass smart kitchen integration, the rise of plant-based food processing, adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, digital transformation in processing operations, and a growing focus on clean label processing.

Key Regions and Segments

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the industrial food processor market, showcasing the region's pivotal role in driving market growth. The industrial food processor market is segmented based on:

Cutting and Chopping, Mixing, Chilling and Freezing, Grinding, Baking, Frying, Ovens, Other Types.Automatic, Semi-automatic.Dairy Processing, Meat or Poultry Processing, Beverage Processing, Bakery, Fruit and Vegetable Processing, Other Applications.

Industry Leaders and Innovation

Industrial food processor market major players like Tetra Pak International S.A., GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, and others are actively introducing innovative products to stay competitive. For instance, Hobart Corporation introduced the FP300i floor model with a double interlock mechanism, enhancing operator safety by preventing operation unless the bowl and lid are securely locked. This heavy-duty food processor can process up to 88 pounds of goods per minute, catering to the evolving needs of the market.

As the industrial food processor market continues to evolve, businesses can strategically utilize this comprehensive report to identify growth opportunities, navigate market trends, and align their strategies with consumer demands. The inclusion of major trends, regional insights, and innovative product introductions positions industry players to capitalize on emerging opportunities, ensuring sustained business growth in industrial food processor market.

Industrial Food Processor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the industrial food processor market size, industrial food processor market segments, industrial food processor market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

