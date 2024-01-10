Poland Banking Market Report 2023-2025: Notable 11%+ Growth To PLN 1.92 Trillion Reflects Polish Clients' Trust In Banks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking Market in Poland 2023-2025: CEE Banking Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



This report is the latest full update of the comprehensive annual publication about the banking sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the market and also provides short-term estimates of key banking volumes for the years 2023 through 2025.

Compared to the previous edition, it has been revised and updated. When preparing this report, the analyst responded to feedback received from its clients and incorporated several improvements that make this new issue even more reader-friendly and informative.

The competitive landscape within the Polish banking sector has not changed much over the past few years. The group of major commercial banks remained unchanged, concurrently increasing its market share slightly, indicating a trend toward growing concentration. Noteworthy in this context is the government-owned SPV Bank - BGK, which has ascended the top list of banks due to its exclusive rights in distributing support and lending funds from both the government and the EU.

While there has been little M&A activity in the banking sector recently, an exception from this trend is Velo Bank. This institution is currently available for acquisition following a compelled restructuring and takeover by the government of the erstwhile Getin Noble Bank. The sales tender is presently open, with expectations for closure early in 2024.

The surge in market interest rates, rising from zero to approximately 6.5% in 2022, had a profound impact on the banking sector. The escalating cost of money significantly influenced the new investment demand of corporations, while simultaneously limiting the capacity of individuals to secure new loans.

Conversely, the notably higher interest rates, though still below inflation, spurred interest in depositing funds in banks. Consequently, overall client deposits at banks reached PLN 1.92 trillion in Q2 2023, reflecting an 11%+ change over 1.5 years since the end of 2021. Concurrently, client loans experienced a contraction of over 2%, decreasing from PLN 1.29 trillion at the close of 2021 to PLN 1.26 trillion in Q2 2023.

Despite many challenges, the future outlook for key banking volumes remains favorable. Total banking assets are projected to grow steadily, potentially reaching PLN 3.5 trillion by the end of 2025.

Companies Mentioned



Alior Bank

Bank Pekao

BNP Paribas

Citibank Handlowy

Getin Noble Bank (Previously owned Velo Bank before a compelled restructuring)

ING Bank

mBank

Millennium

Pekao

PKO Bank Polski

Santander

SPV Bank - BGK (Government-owned) Velo Bank (Currently available for acquisition, previously owned by the government of Getin Noble Bank)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Macroeconomic overview



Executive summary

Poland - General overview

Poland vs. other consumer markets in Europe, 2022

Key macroeconomic indicators, 2018-2023F

Foreign trade statistics, C/A balance, FDIs, 2018-2023F

Unemployment, wages & salaries, 2018-2023F Consumer confidence Index evolution, 2017-Sep. 2023

2. Banking market - General trends



CEE banking markets: Size vs. growth matrix, 2020-2022

CEE banking penetration benchmarks - International comparison, 2022

Structure of the Polish Banking Sector - types of banks and their size/count, 1H2023

Evolution of banking assets by groups of owners (domestic/foreign), 2019-1H2023

Top 10 foreign investors in the Polish banking market, 2022

Banking assets evolution (LCU, EUR), 2018-1H2023

Banking assets evolution by groups of banks, 2018-1H2023

Top 10 commercial banks, market shares, ownership, 1H2023

Evolution of market shares for top commercial banks, 2016-1H2023

Concentration of the banking market, 2021 vs. 2022 (Assets, HH Index)

Deposits of non-financial clients by segment, 2018-1H2023

Loans to non-financial clients by segment, 2018-1H2023

Non-performing loans value and NPL ratios by type of business segment, 2020-Jun.2023

Non-performing retail loans, ratios by type of product, 2007-1H2023

Central Bank interest rates and mandatory reserve policy, Jan. 2019- Oct. 2023

Inter-bank interest rates, Jan 2013 - Sep. 2023: (WIBOR 3M, Polonia O/N)

Tier 1 capital, CAR ratio for banks, 2020-Jun. 2023

Bank outlets by groups of bank, agencies, 2018-2023

Employment in commercial banks, bank assets per employee evolution, 2018-1H2023

Direct employee costs evolution, 2017-2022

ATM number and transaction value evolution 2018-1H2023, ATM players, 1H2023 POS number and transaction value evolution 2018-1H2023, POS players, 2022

3. Retail banking



Cash in circulation, cash vs. deposits ratio, 2018-1H2023

Household deposits evolution, split local vs. foreign currency, 2018-1H2023

Household deposits by type (current vs. term) and by client sub-segments, 2021-1H2023

TOP banks serving household sector, market shares, 1H2023

Payment account penetration in Poland, Bank account holders demography, 2020

Bank account penetration & gap: Poland vs. other Europe, 2021

Number of customers and number of current accounts of individuals (ROR) at major banks, 1H2023

Retail deposits at major retail banks. Average deposit per single (current) account, 1H2023

Total retail accounts at major banks - recent evolution, 2015-1H2023

Internet use and Internet users in Poland, 2022

Total number of accounts with online and mobile access, 2016-2022

Top banks by number of active mobile app users, 2022

Key mobile payment services in Poland classified by origin of funds, 2023

Investment funds assets evolution, domestic and foreign funds, 2018-1H2023

Investment funds - top 10 players, September 2023

Personal Financial Assets (PFA) structure and evolution, 2018-1H2023

Loans to household sector by type, evolution, 2018-1H2023

Mortgage to household sector by currency- outstanding value, 2018-1H2023

Mortgage to household sector - new sales, 2018-1H2023

Consumer lending outstanding evolution, 2018-1H2023

Consumer lending - new sales, 2020- 1H2023

Payment cards

Cards issued by type, 2018-1Q 2023

Cards payments: Poland vs. Europe, growth vs. market development stage, 2019-2021

Cards payments: International comparison, card payments value, volume, cards issued, 2021

Card transactions by type (cashless, cash), share of cash transactions, 2018-2022

Credit card transactions , values, volumes, per card evolution, 2018-2022 Top players in credit cards business - issuers, co-branding partners, 1H2023

4. Corporate banking



Corporate subjects by size, number, employment, revenues and profits, 2021

Corporate subjects, revenue and profit evolution, 2016-2022

Number of companies by turnover (companies with 10+ employees), 2022

Corporate deposits and loans evolution, 2018-1H2023

Top players in the corporate banking market, market shares in deposits and loans, 1H2023

Leasing market, structure by industry, top players, 2016-2022

Factoring market, top players, 2018-2022 Non-treasury debt securities market, 2018-2022

5. Banks' profitability



Nominal rates on loans and deposits by segment, implied interest margins, Jan. 2020-Sep.2023

Commercial banks - profitability tree, 2019-2022

Top 5 commercial banks profitability tree - peers comparison, 2022 (PKO, Pekao, Santander, mBank, ING)

Segment reporting (1/2): volumes, revenues and profit by segment (retail, corporate, other), 2022

Segment reporting (2/2): volumes, revenues and profit by segment (retail, corporate, other), 2022 Commercial banks - revenue, costs and profits composition, 2022

6. Banks' valuation and M&A activity



Share price performance in the stock market for key listed banks in Poland, Jan. 2020- Oct. 2023

Market multiples for major listed banks in Poland, Nov. 2023

Strategic control map for major listed banks in Poland, Nov. 2023

Efficiency of top banks in Poland - Cost to income, Assets/Personnel/Branches benchmarks, 1H2023

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (1/4), 2005-2008

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (2/4), 2009-2011

Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (3/4), 2012-2016 Acquisition transactions in the Polish banking market (4/4), 2017-YTD

7. Top Banks Profiles



Bank profiles: PKO Bank Polski

Bank profiles: Bank Pekao Bank profiles: Santander

8. Mid-term forecasts



Forecast - household loans & deposits, 2023-2025F

Forecast - corporate loans & deposits, 2023-2025F Forecast - banking assets, 2023-2025F

9. Notes on methodology

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900