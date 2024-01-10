(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Freight Transport Management Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The global freight transport management market, valued at $29.41 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $52.56 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 9.3%. The market is experiencing a significant transformation driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, regulatory pressures, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. The market is characterized by the convergence of various factors, including advanced software platforms, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. These technologies are reshaping the logistics landscape, offering end-to-end visibility, predictive insights, and intelligent decision-making capabilities. Key Market Drivers: Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Operations:

Advanced data analytics, IoT devices, AI, and automation are reshaping the logistics landscape.

Real-time tracking, route optimization, and automated processes streamline operations and reduce costs. Businesses can adapt swiftly to market changes with data-driven strategies. E-commerce Boom and Last-Mile Delivery Demand:

The exponential growth of e-commerce has shifted the focus to last-mile logistics.

Meeting consumer expectations for speedy deliveries requires innovative strategies. Freight transport management solutions play a pivotal role in efficient last-mile deliveries. Sustainability and Green Logistics:

Sustainability has become a defining trend, with businesses adopting greener logistics practices.

Electric and hybrid vehicles, alternative fuels, and optimized route planning contribute to reduced carbon footprints. Sustainable logistics practices enhance brand reputation and comply with environmental regulations. Globalization and Cross-Border Trade Expansion:

The globalization of commerce has led to increased cross-border trade.

Freight transport management solutions facilitate efficient cross-border logistics, ensuring compliance and minimizing delays. Streamlining global trade logistics is essential for businesses capitalizing on new markets. Customer-Centric Supply Chain Strategies:

Heightened customer expectations for fast and reliable deliveries drive a shift towards customer-centric supply chain strategies.

Freight transport management solutions optimize order fulfillment, reduce delivery times, and provide accurate tracking information. Supply chains must be agile and responsive to enhance the overall customer experience. Key Market Challenges: Complex Global Supply Chains and Multimodal Operations:

The complexity of modern supply chains, especially with global operations, poses challenges. Coordinating and synchronizing across different transportation modes requires sophisticated logistics solutions. Volatile Fuel Prices and Cost Fluctuations:

Fluctuations in fuel prices significantly impact operational costs. Unpredictable changes in fuel prices make it challenging to forecast transportation costs accurately. Regulatory Compliance and Cross-border Complexity:

The global nature of the market introduces a complex web of regulatory requirements. Cross-border transportation involves intricate documentation, inspections, and compliance with diverse standards. Talent Shortage and Workforce Skills Gap:

The industry faces a talent shortage and skills gap, especially with the evolving nature of logistics technology. Finding qualified professionals who understand logistics technology, data analytics, and regulatory compliance is challenging. Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Data Privacy Concerns:

The increasing digitization of the market makes it susceptible to cybersecurity threats. Cyberattacks or data breaches can disrupt operations and compromise sensitive information. Key Market Trends: Technological Innovation Reshaping Freight Transport Management:

Technology, including IoT, real-time tracking, and AI, is transforming how companies approach freight management. Advanced software platforms offer end-to-end visibility, predictive analytics, and automation capabilities. Sustainable and Eco-friendly Freight Transport Solutions:

The push for sustainability has led to the adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions. Electric vehicles, alternative fuels, and optimized route planning contribute to reducing carbon footprints. Rise of E-commerce and Last-Mile Logistics:

The global rise of e-commerce has impacted the freight transport management landscape. Last-mile logistics, including crowdshipping, drone deliveries, and autonomous vehicles, has become crucial. Data-driven Decision-making and Predictive Analytics:

Data-driven decision-making is a prominent trend, utilizing IoT devices and sensors. Predictive analytics enable proactive addressing of challenges, minimizing delays, and improving resource allocation. Supply Chain Resilience and Risk Management:

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience and risk management. Diversification of suppliers, multi-modal transportation options, and scenario modeling are essential for risk mitigation. Segmental Insights:

Offering Insights:



Solutions dominate the market, playing a critical role in the technological revolution sweeping the logistics and transportation sectors.

Advanced software applications, data analytics platforms, IoT technologies, and AI solutions optimize every aspect of freight transport.

Transportation Mode Insights:



Roadways dominate due to flexibility, accessibility, and the ability to provide door-to-door solutions.

Road transportation excels in last-mile logistics, addressing the demand for swift and cost-effective deliveries.

Regional Insights:



North America leads the market with a robust logistics infrastructure, technological adoption, and efficient supply chain management practices. Early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and advanced logistics infrastructure contribute to the region's dominance. Key Market Players:

CMA CGM Logistics DSV This comprehensive overview provides insights into the dynamic landscape of the global freight transport management market, highlighting key drivers, challenges, trends, and key market players across various segments. The market is poised for continued transformation as technology evolves, sustainability gains prominence, and businesses adapt to the demands of an interconnected and rapidly changing world.

