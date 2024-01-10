RUBIS: Half-Year Statement On Rubis' Liquidity Agreement With Exane BNP Paribas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Paris, January 10, 2024 – 5:45 pm
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2023:
62,531 Rubis shares €844,745
The following trades were made in the second half of 2023:
111,684 securities were purchased for a total of €2,439,566 (663 transactions) 141,589 securities were sold for a total of €3,097,235 (1,056 transactions)
Reminder: The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2023 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
94,136 Rubis shares €136,821 The following trades were made in the first half of 2023:
175,728 securities were purchased for a total of €4,464,587 (1,125 transactions) 167,078 securities were sold for a total of €4,282,388 (1,238 transactions) The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:
51,976 Rubis shares €1,132,714 The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:
36,128 Rubis shares €1,487,705
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation
