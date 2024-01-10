RUBIS: Half-Year Statement On Rubis' Liquidity Agreement With Exane BNP Paribas

Paris, January 10, 2024 – 5:45 pm



Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2023:



62,531 Rubis shares €844,745

The following trades were made in the second half of 2023:



111,684 securities were purchased for a total of €2,439,566 (663 transactions) 141,589 securities were sold for a total of €3,097,235 (1,056 transactions)

Reminder:



94,136 Rubis shares €136,821





175,728 securities were purchased for a total of €4,464,587 (1,125 transactions) 167,078 securities were sold for a total of €4,282,388 (1,238 transactions)





51,976 Rubis shares €1,132,714





36,128 Rubis shares €1,487,705



This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation