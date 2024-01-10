Annual Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering Gallops Into Alpine, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALPINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saddle up for a poetic three-day celebration of cowboy culture at the Annual Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering , slated to take place from February 15th to 17th, 2024, at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. This event brings together cowboy poets, musicians, and enthusiasts from across the Lone Star State and beyond.

Event Producer Bob Saul, a cowboy at heart with roots in ranching going back generations, says that there's a feeling of family that has become synonymous with the gathering. "Many of our attendees are regulars year after year. They get to know one another and enjoy an annual family reunion atmosphere."

Saul took the reins as the event producer in March 2019, following the thirty-three year legacy of the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Reflecting on the transition, he shares, "There came a point where the previous organization was ready for a shift. I was able to step in. We formed a new nonprofit and moved forward with the same energy and spirit as before."

Event Co-Chair Kay Nowell has been involved with cowboy poetry since the first National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, in 1985. She says,“It has been a great privilege to get to know and work with many of the wonderful poets and musicians in this genre. These artists are passing on the values, traditions and history of the Western way of life to future generations and in a very entertaining manner.”

The 2024 Gathering promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a lineup of talented cowboy poets, singers, and musicians. The festivities kick off on Wednesday night with an exhibition rodeo by the Sul Ross Rodeo Team. Over the following three days, attendees can enjoy seven ticketed shows and thirty-five free shows hosted in seven classrooms across Sul Ross State University's campus.

The much anticipated Saturday night show will be hosted by the legendary Andy Hedges, who will be joined by folk legends like Ramblin' Jack Elliot and Dom Flemmons along with cowboy artists Pipp Gillette, Brenn Hill, Corb Lund, Waddie Mitchell, Brigid Reedy, Randy Rieman, Rod Taylor, and Andy Wilkinson. Together, they will bring to life songs from Andy Hedges' recent album of duets, "Roll On, Cowboys."

"This will be a historic evening in Alpine, Texas, with an iconic lineup of folk legends, Grammy winners, cowboy poets, singer/songwriters, and old-time cowboy musicians sharing a single stage," notes Saul.

The complete lineup for the 2024 Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering includes Mary Abbott, Jerry Brooks, Dale Burson, Bob Campbell, Hal Cannon, Craig Carter (with Zack Casey), Doris Daley, Juni Fisher, Amy Hale, Kristyn Harris, Randy Huston, Jill Jones and the Jingle Bobs (Bob Goldstein and Zeke Severson), Ross Knox, Daron Little, Deanna McCall, Kaden Miner, John Moore, Andy Nelson, Joel Nelson, Vess Quinlan, Brigid and Johnny Reedy, Chris Ryden, Tom Sharpe, Jay Snider, Gail Steiger, Andy Wilkinson (with Emily Wilkinson), and Cora Rose Wood.

For those with a cowboy heritage or those who simply appreciate the rich history and artistry of the cowboy way, the Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering is an event not to be missed.

Saul, who grew up on one of Charles Goodnight's ranches in the Panhandle of Texas, concludes. "My family has been ranching since 1821 in Texas. I have the cowboy way of life in my veins. This poetry is the history of the cowboy. These events celebrate that heritage. Our team is committed to making each year's gathering incredible."

