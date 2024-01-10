U.S. Delegation Fairs Well At World Abilitysport Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wheelchair track athletes ready to compete at the World Abilitysport Games

Move United Sent 20 Athletes to Compete December 1-9 in Thailand In Para Track and Field, Earning a Total of 47 Medals

- Jessica Cloy, Move United Competition ManagerROCKVILLE, MD, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, sent 20 athletes to compete at the 2023 World Abilitysport Games. At the international competition, which took place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, December 1-9, 2023, a total of 47 medals were earned by athletes, including 10 gold, 21 silver, and 16 bronze. The U.S. delegation included athletes ranging from 15 to 31 years old that competed in para track and field.Gold medalists include Adaylia Borgmeier (100m, 200m, 5000m), Zach Carter (Shot Put), Tyler Gunnarson (5000m), Lily Rosenthal (200m), Kaidhyn Stockdale (Shot Put, Discus, Javelin), and Sam Winter (200m).Athletes earning silver medals include Michael Anwar (200m), Borgmeier (400m, 800m, 1500m), Ben Brackett (Shot Put, Discus), Ben Brandt (200m, Javelin), Will Butts (400m, Long Jump), Gunnarson (100m, 1500m), Will Hamilton (100m, 200m), Lucas Jundt (100m), Delmace Mayo (5000m), Elicia Meairs (Javelin), Jillian Romanyk (Shot Put), Rosenthal (Long Jump, Javelin), and Winter (400m).Those earning bronze medals are Anwar (100m), Brandt (Shot Put), Butts (200m), Lauren Fields (100m, 200m, 400m) Gunnarson (200m, 400m), Hamilton (400m), Jundt (400m, Long Jump), Meairs (800m, 1500m), Gianni Quintero (1500m), Christian Ramirez (Shot Put), and Winter (Long Jump).“This competition provides emerging athletes the opportunity to compete on an international level,” said Move United Competition Manager Jessica Cloy, a four-time Paralympian and seven-time Paralympic medalist who is serving as the delegation leader for the U.S.“It has served as a stepping stone to the Paralympic Games and other elite competitions for many athletes in the past.”In order to compete at the World Abilitysport Games, each athlete had to apply and meet certain criteria, including having at least two or more years of competition experience at the national level. The U.S. delegation also included a number of coaches, medical staff, and other support personnel.World Abilitysport is an international sports organization for athletes with a physical disability and is one of the founding organizations of the Paralympic Games. As the United States' primary member of World Abilitysport, Move United has fielded many exemplary athletes to the Games over the years. The World Abilitysport Games is a biennial event featuring multiple sports, aiming to give aspiring athletes with physical impairments their first taste of international competition and experienced athletes the chance to continue competing.

