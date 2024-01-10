Husband-Wife Suffocate To Death In Delhi House Due To 'Angithi' Smoke

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) A man and his wife died due to suffocation caused by an "angithi" in their home in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday and only their two-month-old child survived, police said.

According to police at around 9:30 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received at Sector-23 police station in Dwarka in which the caller, a neighbour of the couple, stated that a child is crying in the nearby house while his parents were seen lying on floor.

The caller also said that the door of the room was not opening and they had seen inside the room after breaking the window.

"Upon reaching the spot in Pochanpur village, the police team found Manav, his wife Neha, and their two-month-old son unconscious and they were shifted to IG hospital for treatment by PCR van," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan said.

The couple were declared brought dead at the hospital while baby has survived, he said.

Manav and Neha worked as labourers and the enquiry conducted at the spot revealed that, prima facie, the incident occurred due to suffocation caused by smoke from the burning 'angithi' in the closed room.

"Inspection of the scene has been conducted by forensic team. Inquest proceedings under section 174 Cr.P.C are being carried out," the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/vd