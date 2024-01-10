Bellco Credit Union And Economic Literacy Colorado Launch New Funancial $Marts Educational Booklet For High School Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guide Provides High Schoolers Practical Tools for Managing Money

and Economic Literacy Colorado (ELC) are launching a new "FUNancial $marts" educational activity book for high school students to teach them how to manage money. The free booklet is being distributed through Bellco's 28 branches, as well as through additional community partnerships.

"FUNancial $marts" for high schoolers includes activities about real-world money situations such as the differences between needs and wants, credit and debit cards, factors to consider when making purchases, ways to comparison shop online, how to avoid money scams, steps to take before seeking an auto loan, saving for college and college alternatives, how to tip, decoding a paycheck, and more. An electronic version is also available for download.

"Developing smart money management habits now will help teens as they are making more of their own financial decisions," said John Rivera, senior vice president and chief retail officer at Bellco Credit Union. "At this age, they will likely have their first part-time job, may be saving for a car, or have their first credit card. Ensuring that young people in our community have the critical life skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco. We're proud to partner with Economic Literacy Colorado on this new booklet to provide real-world context for financial management for teens before they graduate and hopefully, this will pave the way for them to gain financial independence."

"Personal finance and fundamental economics are essential skills that every student will use throughout their life. We had great success with the K-5 and middle school versions of the 'FUNancial $marts' activity booklets and are excited for the new book geared toward high school students," said Amy Sherman, president and CEO of ELC. "We encourage Coloradans to challenge themselves and their teens by increasing awareness and education around economics and financial literacy, knowledge that is key to achieving a lifetime of financial stability and economic understanding."

In 2019, Bellco teamed up with ELC

to create

"FUNancial $marts" for elementary students and in 2021 launched a middle school version. These financial activity books include collaborative lessons in counting money, budgeting, and creating a business. An electronic version of the K-5 booklet and middle school booklet are also available for download for free on the Bellco website .

With the help of a parent or family member, these books can equip young people with knowledge to make informed decisions and prepare them to handle financial and economic challenges in the future. The books can also help equip teachers with the information and materials they need to bring financial empowerment to their classrooms.

Additionally, ELC has several resources available including remote learning for parents and students, personal finance

literacy, news and activities, and more. To access these resources and upcoming classes, visit ELC's website at econlitco .

