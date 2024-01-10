(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The anchor handling tug supply vessels market
is expected to grow by USD 2.61 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a
CAGR of
4.67% during the forecast period.
The market is segmented by application (oil and gas, industrial, and others), engine capacity (5000-9999 HP, <5000 HP, and >10000 HP), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market 2024-2028
The rise in global demand for oil and natural gas is the key factor driving the market growth.
AHTS operations
play a significant
role in showcasing adept tugboat capabilities, supply functions, and adept assistance
oil rigs. Their
role in towing services, dynamic positioning systems, bollard pull capacity, and deck cargo handling solidifies their significance in oil exploration support and deepwater operations, boosting the market's expansion.
The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
Key Highlights:
The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the anchor handling tug supply vessels market: AP Moller Maersk AS, Aquashield Oil and Marine Services Ltd., BOURBON Maritime, Damen Shipyards Group, DNV Group AS, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fairway Offshore Ltd., Harmony Marine Shipbrokers Ltd., Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kuok Group, MMA Offshore Ltd., Petromarine Nigeria Ltd., Seacontractors, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Swire Pacific Ltd., Tethys Plantgeria Ltd., Tidewater Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.49% YOY growth in 2024.
Market Dynamics:
Major Trend
The increase in investment in port infrastructure is a major trend in the market.
This trend manifests through advancements in crew management, fuel efficiency, and the development of ice-class vessels. Moreover, innovations in anchor handling procedures, subsea construction support, and catering to market demand trends are evident. The rise
in offshore support, offshore wind farm support, enhanced emergency response capabilities, global fleet size, and vessel retrofitting boost
the market's growth.
Significant Challenge
Volatility in oil prices is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
This challenge is intricately tied to the
oil and gas sector dependency. Moreover, while advancements in marine engineering innovations and adherence to international maritime regulations and environmental regulations are vital, fluctuations in oil prices influence port operations and the shipbuilding industry. Maintaining maritime safety standards, upgrading maritime communication systems, and enhancing marine propulsion systems and maritime navigation technology
amid this challenge remain critical for sustained market resilience.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.
Keg Segments:
The oil and gas segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The demand is mainly due to the rising demand for oil and gas E and P projects. This increase is due to the shift of oil and gas operations from inland production to locations such as Deep-Water Regions, which are more distant from end consumers.
Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments
The offshore supply vessel (OSV) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6 billion at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2024 and 2028.
The
pressure vessels market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.91 billion at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2023 and 2027.
ToC:
|
Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 2.61 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.49
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AP Moller Maersk AS, Aquashield Oil and Marine Services Ltd., BOURBON Maritime, Damen Shipyards Group, DNV Group AS, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fairway Offshore Ltd., Harmony Marine Shipbrokers Ltd., Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kuok Group, MMA Offshore Ltd., Petromarine Nigeria Ltd., Seacontractors, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Swire Pacific Ltd., Tethys Plantgeria Ltd., Tidewater Inc., and Wartsila Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Engine Capacity
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
