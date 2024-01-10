Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market 2024-2028

The rise in global demand for oil and natural gas is the key factor driving the market growth.

AHTS operations

play a significant

role in showcasing adept tugboat capabilities, supply functions, and adept assistance

oil rigs. Their

role in towing services, dynamic positioning systems, bollard pull capacity, and deck cargo handling solidifies their significance in oil exploration support and deepwater operations, boosting the market's expansion.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the anchor handling tug supply vessels market: AP Moller Maersk AS, Aquashield Oil and Marine Services Ltd., BOURBON Maritime, Damen Shipyards Group, DNV Group AS, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fairway Offshore Ltd., Harmony Marine Shipbrokers Ltd., Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kuok Group, MMA Offshore Ltd., Petromarine Nigeria Ltd., Seacontractors, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Swire Pacific Ltd., Tethys Plantgeria Ltd., Tidewater Inc., and Wartsila Corp.

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.49% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The increase in investment in port infrastructure is a major trend in the market.

This trend manifests through advancements in crew management, fuel efficiency, and the development of ice-class vessels. Moreover, innovations in anchor handling procedures, subsea construction support, and catering to market demand trends are evident. The rise

in offshore support, offshore wind farm support, enhanced emergency response capabilities, global fleet size, and vessel retrofitting boost

the market's growth.

Significant Challenge

Volatility in oil prices is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

This challenge is intricately tied to the

oil and gas sector dependency. Moreover, while advancements in marine engineering innovations and adherence to international maritime regulations and environmental regulations are vital, fluctuations in oil prices influence port operations and the shipbuilding industry. Maintaining maritime safety standards, upgrading maritime communication systems, and enhancing marine propulsion systems and maritime navigation technology

amid this challenge remain critical for sustained market resilience.

Key Segments:

The oil and gas segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The demand is mainly due to the rising demand for oil and gas E and P projects. This increase is due to the shift of oil and gas operations from inland production to locations such as Deep-Water Regions, which are more distant from end consumers.



The offshore supply vessel (OSV) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6 billion at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2024 and 2028.



The

pressure vessels market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.91 billion at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2023 and 2027.