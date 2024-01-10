Sabai Completes Acquisition Of Alpha IRB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabai Group LLC ("Sabai"), a provider of custom solutions for biosafety and human research protections, today announced the acquisition of Alpha Independent Review Board, LLC ("Alpha IRB"). Headquartered in San Clemente, CA, Alpha IRB provides Institutional Review Board ("IRB") services for biopharma sponsors, CROs, and site networks conducting clinical trials. Founder and CEO of Alpha IRB, Marianne Thornton, has joined Sabai's Board of Directors.

Sabai's acquisition of Alpha IRB marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of both companies. Alpha IRB's bench of talented IRB professionals and board members has deep experience in growing therapeutic areas that complements not only Sabai's existing IRB capabilities, but also its Institutional Biosafety Committee ("IBC") and cell-gene therapy focused service offerings. No changes to existing Alpha or Sabai contracts is necessary at this time as a result of this acquisition.



"Alpha IRB and Sabai share a distinguished patient first culture within the regulatory and ethical review sector, making this partnership a natural fit. Alpha IRB's late-stage multi-center review experience, coupled with Sabai's early-stage experience in oncology, cell and gene therapy, and infectious disease, increases the breadth of regulatory review for our clients and further enhances our 'white glove' approach in supporting drug development trials. Even more organizations will now be able to experience the Sabai approach of leading with science and distinguishing with service," said Michael Keens, Chief Executive Officer of Sabai.

"Joining Sabai is a great result for patients as well as our clients and employees," said Marianne Thornton, founder of Alpha IRB. "Both organizations share a deep focus on patient protection and scientific expertise as well as strong customer service – together, we can bring our expert services reflecting those core values to an even wider range of clinical research stakeholders."

"We're excited to bring these two distinguished organizations together," said Chris Jenkins, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sabai. "Alpha IRB's experience in late phase trials nicely complements Sabai's industry leading scientific expertise and exemplary service."

About Alpha IRB

Alpha IRB specializes in ethical review and human research protections through AAHRPP-accredited IRB services for clinical trial sponsors, CROs, sites and institutions. Alpha IRB was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Sabai

Sabai specializes in custom solutions for biosafety and human research protections through IRB, IBC, and consulting services. Headquartered in Chesterfield, MO, Sabai's biosafety and ethical review experts have supported their biotech, pharma, and device partners since 2017.

