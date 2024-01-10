Retail Security Services Welcomes Bianca Mcnamara As National Sales Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retail Security Services, an industry-leading provider of nationwide security guards, welcomes Bianca McNamara back to its team to lead National Sales.

- Kathleen Larmour, CEOBOHEMIA, NEW YORK, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retail Security Services, an industry-leading provider of nationwide security solutions , is pleased to welcome back to its team, Bianca McNamara, who has rejoined the company to lead National Sales.Bianca brings a depth of business development expertise to RSS, with a proven track record in facilities and securities. With her relational skill and personalized approach, Bianca is poised to play a pivotal role in RSS's continued success and growth."We are thrilled to welcome Bianca back to the team," said CEO Kathleen Larmour. "Bianca knows the industry, our clients, our operations, and our team. She is a true asset that provides the professionalism and trust our clients value."Bianca brings 20 years of experience and has previously led operations and strategic initiatives, held executive leadership, and directed account management and sales in B2B, B2C, and Enterprise. She has a reputation for strategic leadership and is known for building relationships and partnerships."I am excited to welcome Bianca back to the RSS team. She is a true client advocate that works tirelessly to ensure our operations team has all the details and information needed to excel in meeting our client's needs. I look forward to seeing her growth within our organization and the positive effects she will bring," Director of Sales and Marketing Jana Coyle said.In Bianca's own words, "Coming back to RSS feels like coming home! Besides being the previous Director of Sales for RSS, my father is an ex-prison guard, has multiple security clearances, and to this day provides security services." This connection highlights the knowledge and value RSS and Bianca bring to the securities sector.Retail Security Services is confident that Bianca's skills and passion align seamlessly with the company's commitment to providing the highest level of satisfaction in security services .About Retail Security Services:Retail Security Services provides security solutions to facilities and brands in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Solutions include armed and unarmed guards, fire watch, security for projects, construction, distribution, crowd control, and more.RSS also provides 24/7 emergency services and notably launched its own reporting software to connect clients to important information regarding their security services. Retail Security Services is known for the tenant values of commitment, consistency, creativity, and communication, elevating the security space to one of elite professionalism.

