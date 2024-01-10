Dimensional Bioceramics Unveils Latest Skeletal Regeneration Products: Osteorepair, Osteorepair Hybrid, And Osteoresolve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Histology four weeks post implant for OsteoRepair (left), OsteoRepair Hybrid (center), and OsteoResolve (right).

Next-Gen bone reconstruction begins with superior strength, versatility, and targeted solutions.

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dimensional Bioceramics, LLC, a pioneer in orthobiologic innovation, proudly announces the launch of OsteoRepair, OsteoRepair Hybrid, and OsteoResolve – a powerful trio of medical implant products poised to advance the standard of care for skeletal repair and bone reconstruction."For over 50 combined years, our passion has been empowering orthopedic surgeons with cutting-edge technology," declare David Delaney and Dr. Duran Yetkinler, co-founders of Dimensional Bioceramics and veteran leaders in the medical device industry. "These new products are the culmination of that dedication, representing a substantial advancement in the treatment of bone injuries and reconstruction."OsteoRepair, a third-generation Calcium Phosphate, exceeds industry standards for compression and tensile strength, providing enhanced structural support for cancellous bone repair. With enhanced handling characteristics, rapid setting, and exceptional workability even in wet surgical fields, it is optimized for ease of use and procedural efficiency, delivering predictable outcomes and operational confidence.OsteoRepair Hybrid, a Calcium Phosphate and Calcium Sulfate bone void filler, combines the robust stability of OsteoRepair cement with strategically placed calcium sulfate granules, facilitating faster bone remodeling while maintaining optimal mechanical integrity. This effectively addresses complex cancellous bone defects with its unique hybrid composition and promotes bone regeneration by encouraging natural bone growth for long-term structural healing and functional restoration.OsteoResolve, a fully-synthetic Calcium Sulfate filler and bead kit, provides faster and timely resorption as new bone forms, leaving no nidus for subsequent infection or that might require secondary removal. It offers physicians a broad range of applicability and case specific flexibility, and is approved for use in infected sites."With these advancements, we're not just treating fractures," emphasize Delaney and Yetkinler. "We're providing options for complex different orthopedic needs, and empowering surgeons to achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients."Dimensional Bioceramics has a rich history of innovation. Mr. Delaney and Dr. Yetkinler have previously developed multiple respected products in the field, used globally by orthopedic surgeons. The company's expertise lies in advancing bioceramic and orthobiologic products from concept to commercialization, actively collaborating at the forefront of orthopedic innovation. The current set of products are the result of years of research, innovation and optimization.The company invites interested parties to learn more about its R&D programs, product offerings, and white labeling, visit dimensionalbioceramicsDimensional Bioceramics will hold a conference call and an online presentation on January 23, 2024 at 10:00 am PST. The call will be hosted by Duran Yetkinler, CEO and David Delaney, CTO who will share details on the currently approved products, R&D efforts, and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.RSVP and receive dial-in information: dbioceramics/connect

