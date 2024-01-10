Chickpeas Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Chickpeas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the chickpeas market size is predicted to reach $20.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the chickpeas market is due to the rising health awareness among people. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chickpeas market share. Major players in the chickpeas market include Alliance Grain Traders, BroadGrain Commodities Inc., The Wimmera Grain Company, Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Olega SA.

Chickpeas Market Segments

.By Type: Kabuli Chickpeas, Desi Chickpeas

.By Form: Dried, Fresh Or Green, Frozen, Preserved/ Canned, Flour

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, E-commerce Platforms, Other Distribution Channel

.By End User: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Nutrition, Restaurants And Food Service Providers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global chickpeas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chickpeas are solid, round seeds which resemble pale-brown peas in appearance. Chickpeas are an Asian legume plant (Cicer arietinum) grown for their short pods with one or two seeds. Garbanzo beans, Ceci beans, Bengal gramme, and gramme are all names for chickpeas. They're nutritious, adaptable, and simple to cook.

The main types of chickpeas are Kabuli chickpeas and Desi chickpeas. Kabuli chickpeas are nutritional powerhouses filled with fiber, protein, and nutrients. The different forms include dried, fresh or green, frozen, Preserved/ Canned, flour and is distributed through Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, departmental stores, grocery stores, e-commerce platforms, others. The chickpeas are used by various verticals such as food and beverage, healthcare and nutrition, restaurants and food service providers, others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Chickpeas Market Characteristics

3. Chickpeas Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chickpeas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chickpeas Market Size And Growth

......

27. Chickpeas Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Chickpeas Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

