KLYR RUM ANNOUNCES TIPS FOR DAMP JANUARY

KLYR is an innovative, fresh take on rum with zero grams of sugar, zero grams of carbohydrates, and fewer calories.

- Lexi Close, Head Distiller for KLYR RumPHILADELPHIA, PA, U.S., January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dry January, the month people stop drinking alcohol as part of a New Year's resolution, has grown in popularity since the phrase was coined nearly a decade ago. But as overly ambitious New Year's goals often fail, some are now opting for Dry January's more permissive cousin: Damp January.According to Urban Dictionary, Damp January is "a lesser version of Dry January for those with less willpower or need to celebrate special events or just want a drink." While this may describe some imbibers, others are simply looking for healthier alternatives to fit into their New Year's wellness routine.As its name implies, the 'damp' option doesn't require consumers to stop drinking altogether. Simply put, consumers can decide what boundaries to set. For example, one may choose drinks with lower calories, less sugar and / or reduced alcohol content.A new option, perfect for Damp January, is KLYR , a super-premium crystal rum 100% handcrafted in the USA, which offers an innovative, fresh take on rum with zero sugar, zero carbohydrates and fewer calories than most other rums. KLYR is also completely free of additives, sweeteners, GMOs and is gluten-free at every step of the production process.“Sipping no sugar, lower calorie options as part of the Damp January trend can be a great start for people looking to make healthier choices in the new year” said Head Distiller for KLYR Rum, Lexi Close.“From start to finish, we focus on purity as our guide utilizing the highest quality natural ingredients along with a very unique hybrid distillation process involving both column and pot stills that deliver a smooth and delicious flavor profile.”Zero sugar KLYR is a refreshing change from all of the other more-sugary rums out there. The taste of KLYR is clean and crisp, featuring a blend of the purest brown sugar mixed with clean sugar cane to keep the sophisticated, traditional rum character flavors in and the harsh flavors out. It can be enjoyed neat or in a classic cocktail and is also available in ready-to-serve cans with a single serve calorie count ranging from 99 to 190 calories.So this January, consider being a little more lenient with your resolutions and instead of abstaining from alcohol altogether, choose healthier options you can enjoy and stick to all year long.ABOUT KLYR RUMDistilled 12 times and filtered 18 times, KLYR Rum is a super-premium crystal rum with zero grams of sugar, zero grams of carbohydrates and fewer calories than most rums. With purity as its guide, the KLYR team created a super-premium rum that is best imbibed like vodka, as a classic cocktail, on the rocks or with soda and a touch of fruit. KLYR can be found at leading wine and spirits stores as well as top bars and restaurants throughout the East Coast in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland as well as Delaware and is accessibly priced at $21.99 MSRP along with two lines of RTD canned cocktails available in a variety of flavors with 4.5% and 6.5% ABV formats. Award-winning KLYR Rum is 100% handcrafted in the USA at Holy Water Distillery located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.Note: Please savor the super-premium taste of KLYR Rum in moderation.For more on KLYR RumURL:Instagram:Facebook:

