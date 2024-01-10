Puffin Drinkwear Announces Julian Davis As New Vice President Of Wholesale Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Puffin Drinkwear , makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages chill and looking fabulous, announces today that Julian Davis is being brought on as Vice President of Wholesale Sales starting immediately. Davis brings to Puffin Drinwkear extensive experience in sales and operations, account management and product marketing.The selection of Davis was based on his accomplishments as an experienced leader in trend, independent and specialty channels. With over 10 years of lead sales experience partnering with most major channel-leading retailers, Davis is skilled in managing direct relationships with retail partners and scaling wholesale businesses through periods of high growth. Davis brings a deep understanding of executing high-level product innovation, go-to-market strategies and partnership excellence. Davis has consistently driven revenue growth and market expansion throughout his career.Tory Upham, Puffin Drinkwear CEO, expressed excitement in Davis stepping into the position,“After an exhaustive search and fantastic pool of candidates, I couldn't be more proud to have Julian Davis join Puffin Drinkwear as Vice President of Wholesale Sales,” says Upham.“Julian's most recent work at PopSockets and Mighty Jaxx has proven his exceptional ability to lead high-growth sales organizations across a diverse channel mix of category-creating and highly expressive products. Julian brings a thoughtful approach to managing teams and delivers results in a fun way; a perfect tie to Puffin Drinkwear's 'Fun Together' mission.”Julian Davis was the North America Head of Sales for Mighty Jaxx, creators of limited edition art toys and collectibles. Davis successfully managed direct relationships with key retail partners including Hot Topic, FYE, Diamond Comics and UTC, led all revenue and operational objectives within the North American region, successfully executed go-to market strategies for U.S., Canada, and Latin America markets and increased YOY revenue by 240%. Prior, Davis was the Vice President of Sales for PopSockets, scaling wholesale business from $3 million to $150 million. During his 5-years at PopSockets, Davis lead successful partnerships with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, developed channel specific sales strategies and budgeting processes and lead in-store sales through assortment optimization and employee training to ensure PopSockets product received premium-tier attention at the store level. During this time, PopSockets placed second on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in 2018 and shipped over 150 million units.“I am thrilled to be joining Puffin Drinkwear to help continue to build on an already impressive foundation of retail partners throughout North America,” says Davis.“The Puffin brand is built on the power of“Fun Together” and I look forward to working with the team to expand Puffin's partner network with this in mind while delivering a bit of fun to consumers along the way.”Based in Bend, Oregon, Puffin Drinkwear launched in 2018 and quickly gained traction online and in retail, now on shelves at over 4,500 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shops, The Paper Store, and World Market. Puffin Drinkwear ranked No. 8 on Inc. Magazine's List of Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2023, further placing as No. 1 in the Oregon Business Category. The Company's Puffins start selling at $19.95.

Brianna Rios

The Chatter Club

+1 3032962226

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok