GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS CELEBRATES NATIONAL BAGEL DAY WITH FREE BAGELS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Receive a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase on January 15

MARIETTA, GA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , Atlanta's original New York-style deli and award-winning restaurant concept, is celebrating National Bagel Day with a deal that can't be missed. On Monday, January 15, 2024, guests will receive a Free Bagel and Cream Cheese with any purchase.“Bagels are a staple of our brand's offerings, and we're excited to celebrate National Bagel Day alongside our guests,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-CEO for Goldbergs Group.“Whether you're headed into the office, completing school drop off or simply getting back into routine, let us treat you to a free bagel and cream cheese to start off the week.”The Goldberg's staff bakes more than 500 dozen bagels every weekday and more than 1,000 dozen on the weekends. Today, more than 20 varieties-from salt, to asiago cheese, to super cinnamon-can be smeared with any house-made cream cheeses, nova or hummus. Using an Old-World method, the handmade bagels are given a swift boil and are then set upon redwood boards, where they bask in a rotating, 500-degree oven until browned to an ideal crispness.The Goldbergs Fine Foods National Bagel Day offer is valid at all metro-Atlanta Goldbergs Fine Foods locations, excluding the Atlanta Airport, while supplies last on dine-in and in-app orders. Promotion is valid for one free bagel per customer and cannot be combined with other offers. For the latest Goldbergs Fine Foods news and exclusive offers, join the Goldbergs Bagel Club.In addition to the in-restaurant lineup, fans can find other Goldbergs Fine Foods frozen foods and snacks at participating retailers. For more information, visit or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For over 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.For more information, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+ + +1 305.333.2809

email us here