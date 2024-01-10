Bengal Ration Distribution Case: ED Gets Clues About Bangladesh-Based Hawala Links

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal have got some clues about a portion of the proceeds of the alleged scam being diverted through the hawala route to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Earlier, an ED counsel had told a Special PMLA court here that an accused in the case -- Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, who is currently in the central agency's custody, was responsible for first converting several crores of those proceeds into foreign currencies and then diverting the same through the hawala route, mainly to Dubai.

Sources in the know of things said that the ED came across a close link of the accused with a Bangladesh-based hawala operator who was responsible for arranging this fund diversion.

Sources said that the arrested Trinamool Congress leader is currently being questioned by the ED.

On Wednesday, Adhya was taken to a hospital in Kolkata for his medical check-up.

He had then told the media persons that he was innocent, and had been a victim of a conspiracy.

However, he did not speak much about the conspiracy part.

"The ED will surely look into the matter. I am neither a ration dealer nor I own any rice mill," he said.

He also refuted the charges against him of being involved in foreign exchange dealings irregularities.

"This is not possible since it is done under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India," he said.

--IANS

src/pgh