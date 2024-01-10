LODAS Markets Partners With Silver Star Properties To Offer Investors Secondary Market Liquidity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets announced today that Silver Star Properties REIT is now trading on

Silver Star Properties

REIT, based in Houston, is a real estate investment trust which owns self-storage, office, and retail space in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Silver Star Properties joins nearly 40 securities currently available for trading on the LODAS secondary marketplace.

LODAS Markets CEO Brian King said, "We're excited that Silver Star has chosen to partner with LODAS by directly listing their shares on our marketplace. We appreciate their trust in our ability to assist investors who may seek secondary liquidity."

Silver Star Properties Co-CEO and President David Wheeler said "Partnering with a secondary market leader like

LODAS gives our investors exactly what they need as we continue our pivot to a portfolio focused on self-storage. We are proud to offer investors this opportunity through LODAS."

Silver Star is the second fund to list directly on

LODAS, following VineBrook Homes Trust, which listed on LODAS in May 2023. There is currently more than $2 billion of institutional trading interest on LODAS across all securities.

LODAS stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service, representing the company's goal of providing all investors – from individuals to sponsors, to large funds – with liquidity on their terms. Launched in 2021 as Realto, Inc., LODAS operates the first fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of assets like non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development corporations (BDCs) and private real estate investments.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS is committed to helping investors find liquidity – on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates similar to a traditional public stock exchange. We also integrate our technology with the client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee that a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

