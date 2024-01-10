HDI Global Specialty Purchases Control Of Falcon Risk Holdings In Transaction With Founding Partner Griffin Highline Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Highline Capital LLC ("Griffin Highline") is pleased to announce that HDI Global Specialty ("HDI") has completed the purchase of the Griffin Highline ownership interest in Falcon Risk Holdings LLC ("Falcon" or the "Company"). Falcon was founded in 2021 by CEO Craig Landi, Griffin Highline and HDI. HDI also provides insurance underwriting capacity to Falcon. Since inception, Falcon has launched over 15 unique products and built a talented team of underwriters with expertise in management liability, professional liability and cyber liability insurance.

"We have been delighted to partner with Craig Landi and HDI to build Falcon. We are proud of the team, its expertise and its strong underwriting discipline. Falcon is well positioned to continue its strong performance as a HDI platform, and we look forward to our continued partnership with HDI," says Michael Doak, Managing Partner of Griffin Highline.

About Falcon Risk Holdings:

Falcon is a managing general agency, focused on underwriting and claims management of financial, professional, and cyber lines of business throughout the US.

About Griffin Highline Capital:

Griffin Highline is a holding company that invests in and actively manages insurance operating businesses and investments.

