Aleut Information Technology Secures Air Force JWICS Contract, Bringing Innovation And Job Opportunities To The Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut), a U.S. Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, has secured a contract in collaboration with GovCIO for Air Force Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System (JWICS) Enterprise and Local Operations Support. This contract emphasizes Aleut's commitment to innovative information technology (IT) services and community development.

"Beyond technological advancements, Aleut is proud to contribute to the community by creating job opportunities in the region. We are excited about the positive impact this project will have on the local economy and Aleut's continued growth in the federal IT space," said Daniel Barr, Managing Director of Aleut's Department of Defense Programs.

The contract positions Aleut as a pivotal player in providing IT-related services, including organization integration, innovation, operations, engineering services, solutions architecting, and software/hardware acquisition for the Air Force JWICS. Aleut will also offer localized support to Lackland Air Force Base (AFB), Randolph AFB, Medina Base Annex, Port San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, and collocated units in San Antonio, Texas, benefiting an estimated 5,000 users.

With most work occurring at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, the project is slated for completion by November 30, 2027. A sole source acquisition, it underscores Aleut's expertise and capability in the IT sector. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds totaling nearly $5M are being obligated at the time of award.

Aleut's collaboration with GovCIO strengthens the project's foundation, combining the expertise of two industry leaders to deliver a robust solution for the Air Force JWICS.

ABOUT ALEUT INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Formed in 2016, Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut provides proven capabilities with information technology (IT) services, leading the industry with innovative solutions for enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications.

Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 original regional Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

ABOUT GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

