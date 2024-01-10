Sonicu Expands Its Monitoring Solutions Portfolio To Transform Affordable Facility Monitoring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wireless leak detection, door closures, temperature/humidity and occupancy monitoring solutions available immediately



INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonicu is pleased to announce the launch of its new suite of facility monitoring solutions, enhancing its already extensive range of monitoring capabilities leveraged by hundreds of facilities across North America.

This expansion marks an exciting step for the North American leader in monitoring, extending its expertise beyond core monitoring solutions into the realm of non-regulated facility monitoring.

Sonicu has been at the vanguard of regulated monitoring for more than a decade, providing diverse industries with the most advanced solutions to maintain compliance and safeguard critical assets.

Its rugged and reliable hardware , paired with its intuitive cloud-based software, helps tens of thousands of compliance professionals stay connected to their sensitive assets and environments from anywhere in the world via the web-based platform and mobile application.

"We're fortunate to serve some of the leading names in healthcare, research, government, and food services in every state with our regulatory compliance-focused solutions today, and this new crop of monitoring applications will make it easy for them to adopt new applications from a trusted technology partner," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

The S-Series solutions transmit data automatically via the SoniLink Hub, making installation and configuration a snap and allowing facility managers to deploy up to 500 sensors across a facility that communicate with a single hub.

Most of the sensors include a long-lasting onboard battery driving reliable operations and simple installation.

The new monitoring solutions from Sonicu include:



Water Leak Detection:

real-time monitoring and alerts to help prevent costly water damage, safeguard valuable equipment, and maintain the integrity of critical spaces

Door Open Monitoring : maintain security and regulatory compliance by alerting users to unauthorized access or prolonged door openings in controlled environments.

Occupancy Monitoring:

optimize space utilization, improve energy efficiency, and enhance occupant comfort through data-driven insights

CO2 Monitoring : ensures indoor air quality by monitoring carbon dioxide levels and providing alerts when levels exceed predetermined thresholds, promoting healthier and safer environments.

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring : monitoring solution assesses various factors, such as temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and more, to provide a comprehensive view of indoor air quality, enabling organizations to create healthier and more productive environments. Sound Monitoring:

monitor noise levels in real time, ensuring compliance with noise regulations and promoting quieter, more productive spaces.

These new solutions seamlessly integrate with Sonicu's core monitoring solutions, creating a comprehensive ecosystem with actionable data for better decision-making.

These solutions are designed to support organizations across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life science research as well as university and K-12 education.

About

Sonicu:

Sonicu is a leading provider of innovative monitoring solutions that empower organizations to protect critical assets, ensure compliance, and optimize operations. With a comprehensive suite of monitoring solutions, including temperature, ULT/Cryo, air pressure, relative humidity, and now facility monitoring, Sonicu is committed to delivering actionable data and insights powering intelligent operation. For more information, please visit sonicu

