(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269. HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that its Research Service Unit (R in CRDMO) has signed a research service agreement with BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX , "BioNTech"), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, WuXi Biologics leverages its proprietary antibody discovery technology platforms (R in CRDMO) to discover two undisclosed targets of preclinical investigational monoclonal antibodies for BioNTech to develop next-generation therapeutic product candidates. WuXi Biologics will receive a $20 million upfront payment for granting exclusive rights to these investigational monoclonal antibodies to BioNTech and is eligible to receive additional payments, including payments for research, development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "Our unique CRDMO model is proven again. We are very pleased to support BioNTech's growing innovative pipeline with antibodies discovered through our leading integrated discovery platforms. This agreement demonstrates our continued recognition as an industry leader in discovery service solutions, and further validates our ability to provide integrated discovery technology platforms for global partners to develop new modalities. We are looking forward to working with BioNTech with the aim of bringing potential new therapeutics with improved outcomes to patients worldwide."

WuXi Biologics offers a full spectrum of both end-to-end and modular discovery services – from idea to preclinical candidate identification – using industry-leading technology platforms and comprehensive discovery capabilities. The company's discovery technology platforms for the generation, characterization, engineering, optimization and selection of novel antibody and biologic therapeutics include: hybridoma technology; single B cell cloning technology; phage display and yeast display technology; immune and synthetic human scFv and VHH libraries; human IgG transgenic platforms through an OmniAb® and Alloy partnership; WuXiBodyTM and SDarBodyTM bispecific/multispecific antibody platforms; and other antibody and biologics generation and optimization technologies. All technology platforms are supported by WuXi Biologics' comprehensive research material generation and assay development capabilities.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions.

As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit .

