PROFESSIONAL GENERALIST VIKRAM MANSHARAMANI SHOWS RESISTING THE HERD IS KEY TO SUCCESS IN NEW BOOK

In an increasingly chaotic and uncertain world, agility and independent thought are the keys to success, according to global trend-watcher and "professional generalist," Vikram Mansharamani. Step into Vikram's fascinating worldview in his latest book, The Making of a Generalist: An Independent Thinker Finds Unconventional Success in an Uncertain World

later this month and available now for pre-order .

"The Making of a Generalist: An Independent Thinker Finds Unconventional Success in an Uncertain World" will be released January 22

The son of working-class immigrants, Vikram Mansharamani's journey to the top was not linear, or easy. His unbridled curiosity and focus on a breadth of skills, rather than depth, often meant his ideas were dismissed by the status quo.

But Vikram resisted the herd and embraced his generalist tendencies and multidimensional thinking. Vikram often saw hidden truths and novel ideas that the "experts" had missed, allowing him to carve out a unique niche.

Today,

Vikram is one of the most sought-after independent thinkers of our time. An entrepreneur and scholar who consults for global leaders in politics, business, government, academia, and journalism, Vikram has taught at Yale and Harvard and has been twice named as a #1 Top Voice by LinkedIn. In 2017, Worth Magazine profiled him as one of the 100 most powerful people in global finance. The Making of a Generalist is his third book.

Vikram shares his hard-won lessons in The Making of a Generalist through highly-personal anecdotes.



The book empowers readers to find unconventional success through an intentional focus on gaining a range of skills and points of view and imparts a fresh perspective on politics, business, education, and more.

"Frustrated with our polarized culture?" asks New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. He goes on to suggest readers embark on "an incredibly fun ride through the life of modern-day Renaissance man Vikram Mansharamani to appreciate a simple solution-open-minded, generalist thinking." Sununu concludes his recommendation with "This book is an enjoyable read that lays out a viable path to move beyond today's identity-driven, label-dominated world."

A resident of New Hampshire, and an influential force in the state's politics, Vikram's lessons will help readers think more clearly ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary and 2024 presidential election. By adopting a generalist

mindset and multidimensional thinking, Vikram believes Americans can cut through the partisan noise to create a new vision for the future.

The Making of a Generalist

is available now for pre-order . Learn more at .

