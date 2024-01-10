Global Matting Agents Market To Grow By $133M Over 2023-2028: Unveiling The Most Lucrative Materials, Technologies, Applications And Regions

In terms of value, the global matting agents market is estimated to grow from USD 400 million in 2023 to USD 533 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth of the construction and furniture industries plays a key role in driving the matting agents market. The matte finish is comparatively new in the market, as earlier, it was commonly used only for wood coatings. The increase in the use is due to scratch and high water resistance and easy application of matting agents.

In the building & construction industry, matting agents are used as additives in decorative paints, wood strainers, flooring, emulsion paints, and other applications. Matting agents are often used on the exterior walls of skyscrapers to help pedestrians and automobile drivers avoid dangerous reflections and glares of glossy coatings. Stringent government regulations on VOC emissions from solvent-based matting agents and the requirement to provide high safety standards for consumers are the major concerns in the market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand from End-use Industries



Growth of Construction Sector



Superior Properties of Glossy Finishes

Technological Advancements in Powder Coating Technology

Restraints



Stringent Regulatory Policies

Requirement of More Drying Time for Waterborne Matting Agents

Opportunities



Shifting Focus to Asia-Pacific

Investments in Emerging Economies

Challenges Difficulties in Use of Water-based, Radiation Cure, and Solvent-based Coatings

Thermoplastics is expected to be the second fastest-growing material of the matting agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Thermoplastics used as matting agents include micronized polyolefins, such as polyamides, polypropylene, polyethylene, and Teflon. These additives are more effective as matting agents than natural waxes but are not as effective as silica-based matting agents. Properties such as high water resistance, temperature stability, and insolubility in organic solvents make thermoplastics the second-most preferred matting agent.

Solvent-borne technology accounted for the second largest share of the matting agents market, in terms of value, in 2022

Solvent-based coatings are more flexible than water-based coatings during the curing process and are preferred over water-based coatings for use in humid environments. Solvent-based coatings cure due to the chemical reaction between oxygen in the atmosphere and their constituents, and not due to the evaporation of water. Special organic treatments are undertaken by various manufacturers to achieve clear film coats on surfaces. The solvent-based technology is highly compatible with such organic treatments; it provides smooth surfaces and improves scratch resistance.

Industrial application is expected to be the fastest-growing type of the matting agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Industrial coatings are typically used for their protective properties rather than their aesthetic properties, although these often provide both. These are mainly used for corrosion control of steel or concrete. The industrial application segment has been segmented into automotive coatings, can & coil coatings, general industrial coatings, and other industrial coatings. Automotive coatings often require specific gloss levels based on the type of vehicle or part. Matting agents help achieve the desired gloss level, whether it is for the body, interior, or specific component.

Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the Matting agents market

Many Middle East economies faced challenges due to the lower oil prices in 2020 and 2021. Lower oil prices led to economic instability and restrictions on foreign investments in the region's oil-exporting countries. However, now the market is showing positive economic growth despite the turmoil in recent times, and is recovering relatively swiftly. In many countries in the region, governments have announced investments in the infrastructure and industrial manufacturing sectors. Hence, this is expected to create market opportunities for coatings and other related industries such as printing inks.

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for matting agents based on material, technology, application and region and provides estimations of value (USD million) and volume (Ton) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for matting agents.

The key players profiled in the report include are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Imerys S.A. (France), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (US), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), ALTANA (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), and Lubrizol Corporation (US) and others.

Key Attributes