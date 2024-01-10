Notification Of Northern Horizon Capital AS Change Of Address

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northern Horizon Capital AS, the fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund announces the change in its business address. The new address is Hobujaama 5, 10151 Tallinn, Estonia.
The respective change in the commercial register will be made shortly.
Other contact information will remain the same.
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.
You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn , Faceboo , X and YouTube .
