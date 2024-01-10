Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Copenhagen, Denmark, 10 January 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 9 January 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Avoro Capital Advisors LLC.

Following the private placement announced on 8 January 2024 in Company announcement no. 1 / 2024, Avoro Life Sciences Fund LLC now holds nominally 3,438,184 shares in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 5.50% of the total share capital in Zealand Pharma A/S. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the corresponding number of voting rights to the shares. The new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, following issuance, expectedly on 15 January 2024.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

