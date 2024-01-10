(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement – No. 2 / 2024
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Avoro Capital Advisors LLC
Copenhagen, Denmark, 10 January 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 9 January 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Avoro Capital Advisors LLC.
Following the private placement announced on 8 January 2024 in Company announcement no. 1 / 2024, Avoro Life Sciences Fund LLC now holds nominally 3,438,184 shares in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 5.50% of the total share capital in Zealand Pharma A/S. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the corresponding number of voting rights to the shares. The new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, following issuance, expectedly on 15 January 2024.
Please see further details in the attached notification forms.
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .
