Amazon Has The Best Corporate Reputation In The U.S., New Caliber Poll Finds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shahar Silbershatz, CEO & Co-founder of CaliberCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amazon has the best corporate reputation among the biggest listed companies in the United States, just ahead of well-respected brands like Costco and FedEx, according to a survey released today by Caliber, a stakeholder intelligence company in Copenhagen.Caliber's annual Trust & Like Score (TLS) ranking is based on a real-time tracking study that measures public perceptions of the 50 largest Fortune 500 companies in the US. This year's results are based on 14,230 evaluations representing the US population.Amazon topped the list with a TLS of 80 - four points higher than last year. Healthcare provider AmerisourceBergen came second (77) and retailer Costco third (77).“Amazon's strong reputation most likely derives from the products and services it offers and the huge presence it has in most Americans' lives,” says Shahar Silbershatz, Caliber's CEO.“The three-point rise in its Trust & Like Score is even more remarkable, given the reputational headwinds it continued to face in 2023. Indeed, it's indicative of the reputational capital it generated this year, thanks to the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery options and online grocery shopping, the success of Amazon Prime Day and the 81% rise in its share price - its best year on the stock market since 2015 - all of which doubtless resonated with stakeholders.”A string of household names filled out the top 10 this year, including delivery companies FedEx and UPS, and retailers Kroger, Lowe's, CVS and the Home Depot.Here's this year's top 10:1.Amazon2.Amerisource Bergen3.Costco4.FedEx5.Kroger6.Lowe's7.UPS8.Centene9.CVS Health10 Home DepotLast year's number one - managed care company Centene - was one of the biggest fallers. It tumbled to eighth place with a TLS of 76 - four points fewer than last year.Other big fallers included Elevance Health, UnitedHealth Group and JPMorgan Chase (-4) and Archer Daniels Midland, which saw a 5-point drop in its Trust & Like Score.Other notable rankings include Apple (12th place with a TLS of 74, up three points), AT&T (36th place with a TLS of 65, up one) and Tesla (44th place with a TLS of 62, down three).Finance company Fannie Mae came bottom with a TLS of 57, down two points from 2022.The U.S. ranking is one of eight country rankings that Caliber publishes every year, with each one comprising companies listed on that country's main stock index.Adidas has the best corporate reputation in Germany, while Volvo claims top spot in Sweden and Wegovy/Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk tops the list in Denmark.RELX - previously known as Reed Elsevier - has the best reputation in the UK.To view the full rankings, click here .

James Clasper

Group Caliber

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn