Unlock Cash Refunds: Boss Chicks Empire Introduces Game-Changing SETC Tax Credit For Entrepreneurs

UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boss Chicks Empire , led by the visionary Serial Mompreneur Carli B. Shabazz, is thrilled to present an exciting opportunity for self-employed individuals to access legal cash refunds through the Self-Employment Tax Credit (SETC) . This strategic initiative marks a pivotal shift for entrepreneurs seeking financial relief, with the SETC allowing qualified self-employed workers to recover up to $32,220 for the tax years 2020 and 2021.

About the Tax Credit:

Designed to offer financial assistance to self-employed individuals affected by the impact of COVID-19, the SETC provides a crucial lifeline for freelancers, independent contractors, and sole proprietors facing income loss. Eligible individuals can now access a cash refund, providing much-needed financial support during challenging times.

Eligibility and COVID-19-Related Qualifications:

To qualify for the Tax Credit, individuals must have experienced COVID-19-related circumstances leading to an inability to work or the need to care for a family member during the eligible periods. This includes instances of contracting COVID-19, caring for someone with the virus, or undergoing quarantine due to exposure.

Carli B. Shabazz expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm ALWAYS striving to help entrepreneurs secure the bag. This Tax Credit offers a legal avenue for cash refunds, making a significant impact on businesses' financial well-being."

Key Features of the Tax Credit Application:

🆓 Free to Apply

⏰ Refund Amounts Revealed within 72 Hours

🔒 5-Year Audit Assistance

How to Apply:

Entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals can easily apply for the Tax Credit by clicking Apply Now . The application process is straightforward, and eligible individuals can expect their refund amounts revealed within 72 hours.

Carli B. Shabazz, visionary of Boss Chicks Empire, encourages entrepreneurs to explore this opportunity, stating, "See how easy it is to secure your refund."

