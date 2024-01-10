Updatepromise Launches Reynolds And Reynolds Open Repair Order Function

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UpdatePromise, creator of the Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS) for the automotive service industry, proudly announces a groundbreaking Interface Agreement with The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. This strategic collaboration positions UpdatePromise as one of the first Reynolds Certified Interface (RCI) providers to have the capability of directly opening a repair order in the Reynolds and Reynolds Dealer Management System (DMS), marking a significant advancement for Reynolds users by now aligning them with capabilities similar to those currently available to other DMS platforms.Reynolds and Reynolds users can now seamlessly look up appointments, scan VINs, document repairs, and initiate a repair order directly within the UpdatePromise CEMS software. Reynolds users can look forward to further streamlining operations and setting a new standard for efficiency in tablet-based repair order management on their service drives. The integration is set for general release on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.Curtis Nixon, President and CEO of UpdatePromise, states, "This is more than a milestone; it's a revolution for UpdatePromise, Reynolds and Reynolds, and the entire automotive service industry. By advancing our CEMS solution's integration with Reynolds' to allow Open Repair Order functionality, we're pioneering a future of effortless, secure, and effective data interchange that serves our joint clientele."Richard Pannazzo, COO of UpdatePromise, remarks, "This collaboration is a significant step forward, creating new pathways for Reynolds and Reynolds clients. By integrating the advanced capabilities of the CEMS solution, UpdatePromise is set to offer an enriched Consumer Experience to a broader user base. This groundbreaking change not only elevates the experience for our current and future clients but also heralds a new era of innovation and service excellence for Reynolds and Reynolds clientele."As part of the Reynolds Certified Interface (RCI) Program, UpdatePromise is positioned at the forefront of innovation, providing further opportunities for dealers, OEMs, and automotive groups to leverage UpdatePromise's complete CEMS fixed ops solution.Schedule a demo with one of our Consumer Experience Experts to learn more:About UpdatePromiseUpdatePromise, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, CA, is a leading SaaS company driving innovation in the automotive and related industries through its advanced Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS). This platform not only streamlines operations but also enhances customer communication, showcasing the company's steadfast commitment to user-friendly and impactful solutions. Distinguished by a persistent dedication to exceeding customer expectations and fostering ongoing innovation, UpdatePromise serves as both a solution provider and a catalyst for positive change, consistently elevating standards of excellence within the automotive service landscape.

