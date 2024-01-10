Multipurpose Extension Cord System Utilizes Batteries To Power Electronics Without Electrical Outlets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kimberly G. of Pomeroy, WA is the creator of the Battery Powered Extension Cord, a modified extension cord system that supplies power to electronics, tools, and appliances via battery power. Users can expand and retract the extension cable from the device and plug in their devices to power them without requiring a power outlet, or during a power outage. A timer on the box receives a run time input for the power supply, automating flow of battery power to different items like decorations, electronics, charging devices, appliances, and much more.The system is comprised of a battery box and a timer, and the extension cord is available in a variety of colors based on user preferences. One end of the extension cord includes a female connection, and the other end of the extension cord includes the timer and battery box. The timer can be set to turn off after 4, 6, 8, etc. hours. Each battery box is available in different sizes to accommodate variable battery types when supplying power to one or multiple electronic devices. Users can pull the extension cord from the box and activate the power switch. A device plugged into the extension cord is subsequently powered by the box rather than an electrical outlet. The system is useful in multiple applications including when a standard electrical outlet is unavailable, or when a power outage occurs.The market for powering electronics with batteries is substantial and continues to grow because of the increasing prevalence of portable and mobile devices, the demand for flexibility in power sources, and advancements in battery technology. Electronics and devices in homes, businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, and numerous other buildings may not always have consistent access to a power outlet-being able to power important electronics with a standard power cable and a battery power bank offers much needed versatility for these applications. Innovations with products like the Battery Powered Extension Cord that address challenges, such as faster-charging technologies and flexibility in power consumption, present opportunities for considerable market growth.Kimberly filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Battery Powered Extension Cord product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Battery Powered Extension Cord can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

