Cannabis Training University Launches A Comprehensive 350-Hour Master Of Cannabis Certification Program

Cannabis Training School Offers Amazing Bargain For Online Courses
Cannabis Training University-Leading Cannabis School
Cannabis Training University Master of Cannabis Certification Program students receive 350 hours of content, a benchmark in cannabis education affordability. We're committed to making cannabis education affordable for all, ensuring that financial constraints don't hinder anyone's ability to learn and succeed in this rapidly growing industry.”
- Jeff Zorn, CEODENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cannabis Training University (CTU), a leader in cannabis education , is proud to announce its groundbreaking 350-hour Master of Cannabis Certification program . As the industry's most extensive online cannabis education program, CTU's course is designed for affordability and accessibility, offering in-depth training at just a fraction of the cost of comparable university programs.
Revolutionizing Cannabis Education:
CTU's Master of Cannabis Certification program stands apart with its extensive curriculum, covering all major aspects of the cannabis industry. Priced at just 1/10th the cost of similar courses offered at 4-year universities, which can reach up to $3000 per course, CTU's program is an affordable alternative that doesn't compromise on quality.
A Vast and Engaging Online Community:
With over 1.3 million Facebook followers, 4 million YouTube channel views, 150,000 Twitter followers, 60,000 Instagram followers, and 35,000 Linkedin followers, CTU boasts a vast online presence. This extensive network not only offers a supportive community but also provides invaluable networking opportunities for students and graduates alike.
Success Stories and Industry Recognition:
CTU graduates, such as Diane Powers of Detroit, Michigan, speak volumes about the program's impact. "I now work in a dispensary in Detroit after completing my Master of Cannabis Program online at Cannabis Training University. My employer recognized the value of CTU's program, which led to a $5 an hour raise compared to my colleagues without CTU's training," said Powers.
Leading the Way Since 2009:
As the first online cannabis college established in 2009, CTU has a longstanding history of providing high-quality cannabis education. Its alumni network includes thousands of graduates worldwide, many of whom have successfully pursued careers in the cannabis industry.
Career Opportunities Post-Certification:
Graduates of the Master of Cannabis program often find careers as budtenders, cannabis growers, cannabis chefs, dispensary managers, and extraction technicians. CTU's comprehensive cannabis training ensures that students are well-equipped to meet the demands of these roles.
Open Enrollment for All:
CTU's program is accessible to everyone, regardless of educational background. There are no prerequisites such as a high school diploma or GED required. Enrollment is open to anyone, anywhere, with the convenience of learning from any device at any time.
Cannabis Training University Reviews:
CTU has rave reviews from thousands of students since its inception in 2009. Michele King of Tampa, FL said "Cannabis Training University is the best cannabis school around by far. I have attended many others regrettably and found CTU to offer the best value and information by a long shot."
About Cannabis Training University:
Cannabis Training University is the premier online resource for cannabis education, known for its comprehensive curriculum, expert instructors, and commitment to affordability and accessibility.
Enroll Today:
For more information and to enroll in the Master of Cannabis Certification program, visit Cannabis Training University.
