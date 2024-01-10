Cannabis Training University Launches A Comprehensive 350-Hour Master Of Cannabis Certification Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cannabis Training School Offers Amazing Bargain For Online Courses

Cannabis Training University-Leading Cannabis School

Cannabis Training University Master of Cannabis Certification Program students receive 350 hours of content, a benchmark in cannabis education affordability.

- Jeff Zorn, CEODENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cannabis Training University (CTU), a leader in cannabis education , is proud to announce its groundbreaking 350-hour Master of Cannabis Certification program . As the industry's most extensive online cannabis education program, CTU's course is designed for affordability and accessibility, offering in-depth training at just a fraction of the cost of comparable university programs.Revolutionizing Cannabis Education:CTU's Master of Cannabis Certification program stands apart with its extensive curriculum, covering all major aspects of the cannabis industry. Priced at just 1/10th the cost of similar courses offered at 4-year universities, which can reach up to $3000 per course, CTU's program is an affordable alternative that doesn't compromise on quality.A Vast and Engaging Online Community:With over 1.3 million Facebook followers, 4 million YouTube channel views, 150,000 Twitter followers, 60,000 Instagram followers, and 35,000 Linkedin followers, CTU boasts a vast online presence. This extensive network not only offers a supportive community but also provides invaluable networking opportunities for students and graduates alike.Success Stories and Industry Recognition:CTU graduates, such as Diane Powers of Detroit, Michigan, speak volumes about the program's impact. "I now work in a dispensary in Detroit after completing my Master of Cannabis Program online at Cannabis Training University. My employer recognized the value of CTU's program, which led to a $5 an hour raise compared to my colleagues without CTU's training," said Powers.Leading the Way Since 2009:As the first online cannabis college established in 2009, CTU has a longstanding history of providing high-quality cannabis education. Its alumni network includes thousands of graduates worldwide, many of whom have successfully pursued careers in the cannabis industry.Career Opportunities Post-Certification:Graduates of the Master of Cannabis program often find careers as budtenders, cannabis growers, cannabis chefs, dispensary managers, and extraction technicians. CTU's comprehensive cannabis training ensures that students are well-equipped to meet the demands of these roles.Open Enrollment for All:CTU's program is accessible to everyone, regardless of educational background. There are no prerequisites such as a high school diploma or GED required. Enrollment is open to anyone, anywhere, with the convenience of learning from any device at any time.Cannabis Training University Reviews:CTU has rave reviews from thousands of students since its inception in 2009. Michele King of Tampa, FL said "Cannabis Training University is the best cannabis school around by far. I have attended many others regrettably and found CTU to offer the best value and information by a long shot."About Cannabis Training University:Cannabis Training University is the premier online resource for cannabis education, known for its comprehensive curriculum, expert instructors, and commitment to affordability and accessibility.Enroll Today:For more information and to enroll in the Master of Cannabis Certification program, visit Cannabis Training University.

