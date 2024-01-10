Public Schools Of The Tarrytowns Selecting Ameresco As RFP Winner In Energy Performance Contract With Energia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energia logo

Energia and Ameresco Forging Transformative Partnership for Sustainable Energy Excellence in Public Schools of the Tarrytowns

- Ray Sanchez, Superintendent at the Public Schools of the TarrytownsTARRYTOWN, NY, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energia , a leading engineering firm specializing in energy-saving facility improvement projects, has taken a significant step towards enhancing energy efficiency within the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns . After an exhaustive Request for Proposals (RFP) process, the District is looking to appoint Ameresco as the winner to lead the Comprehensive Energy Audit.Energia, acting as the Owner's Representative during project development and implementation, issued the RFP in Fall 2023. After meticulous review and interviews conducted with respondents, Energia and District Administration are seeking Board approval to appoint Ameresco for the next phase.Ameresco, a renowned energy services company with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions, is set to bring its decades of experience to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. Founded in 2000 and public since 2010, Ameresco has successfully delivered $14.3+ billion in energy solution projects.The proposed project with Ameresco aligns with the innovative Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) model under NYS Energy Law Article 9. The approach ensures a budget-neutral solution, providing guaranteed savings and performance. Notably, the project aims to bring taxpayer relief, presenting a fixed price facility improvement project that is funded out of the guaranteed energy savings and affords opportunities to further foster community engagement.Key goals of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns EPC include lighting improvements, energy management systems upgrades, a solar PV initiative with a district-wide capacity of 836.2 kWdc, as well as a Curriculum Enhancement Program to help support STEM learning for students. This solar array is expected to produce over 1,066,441 kWh annually, contributing to sustainability and renewable energy efforts. Ameresco's success on their $1 Phase I EPC with the District further exemplifies their proven track record and history of success in partnering with the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, as well as their proven ability to implement these targeted energy conservation measures (ECMs)."The District is very excited about the project. We are committed to enhancing the quality of the learning spaces for our students and staff. In addition, we are committed to making decisions that ensure a sustainable and efficient future for our school committee.” - Ray Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the TarrytownsAmeresco's commitment extends beyond project implementation. During the Comprehensive Energy Audit, students from the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will have the opportunity to engage with Ameresco and Energia engineers, gaining insights into the ECMs developed in their schools. Ameresco's partnership would also provide a $75,000 STEM Curriculum Grant for the District.The partnership between Energia and Ameresco reflects a strategic alliance aimed at delivering cutting-edge energy solutions to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, ensuring a sustainable and efficient future for the educational community.ABOUT ENERGIAEnergia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner's Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit

