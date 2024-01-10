Connected Nation Calls Upon Congress To Extend And Preserve The Affordable Connectivity Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom

Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement of support for the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act of 2024, sponsored in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Clarke & Fitzgerald and in the U.S. Senate by Sens. Welch, Vance,

Cramer, and Rosen, while also calling on Congress to make the program more stable and permanent through broader Universal Service Fund (USF) reform:

Continue Reading

"Broadband affordability has long been an issue that Connected Nation has been working to address. It is one of the core reasons why the Digital Divide continues to persist in America-namely, that the monthly cost of service has been out of reach for many Americans. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), borne out of necessity in response to the urgent connectivity needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has become an essential program to ensure that millions of American families can afford quality home Internet access. With program funding projected to be fully exhausted by April, there is an urgent need for Congress to act to preserve this vitally important lifeline-no less important than securing clean water and safe roads. We strongly encourage Congress to pass the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act of 2024 to fund the program for the balance of 2024, and then act urgently on broader federal

USF reform so that there is a stable and permanent funding stream for ACP that Americans can rely on."

There is an urgent need for Congress to act to preserve this vitally important lifeline.

Post this

About Us:

Connected Nation is a national nonprofit founded in 2001 with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

SOURCE CONNECTED NATION, INC.