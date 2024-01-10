PEAK UTILITY SERVICES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL LENNON AS CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasoned industry leader Michael Lennon to become Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Larocca will remain on Peak's Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Utility Services Group ("Peak"), a national provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas, electric, and telecommunications industries, today announced that it has appointed Michael Lennon as Chief Executive Officer. Outgoing CEO Christopher Larocca will remain on Peak's Board of Directors and will remain CEO of Network Connex. Peak and Network Connex are both portfolio companies of a fund managed by ORIX Capital Partners.

"I am honored to take on the position of CEO at Peak and to succeed Chris, who has demonstrated steadfast leadership and a truly strategic vision for the company," said Mr. Lennon. "I look forward to continuing to drive Peak forward along the path he has set, and to the opportunity to work with the Peak team to take the company to new heights, both in existing and new markets."

Mr. Lennon is an experienced industry CEO, having previously led two other private equity-backed utility infrastructure leaders from start-up through successful exit. Previously, he was co-founder and CEO of PrimeLine Utility Services and InfrastruX Group. Under his leadership, both companies grew organically and through acquisition to become industry leaders in the electric, natural gas, and telecommunication infrastructure maintenance and construction business. Mr. Lennon earned an undergraduate degree in business from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Babson College.

Chris Suan, President and Senior Managing Director of ORIX Capital Partners, said, "We want to thank Chris Larocca for leading Peak through a profound operational and cultural transformation, providing Michael Lennon with an outstanding platform for growth going forward.

Michael's experience and recognized leadership in this space will help us to further continue our growth trajectory and move Peak to the next level."

