Teen Poetry Collection Offers Seasonal Poems About Love And Living

Charleston, SC, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A brand new poetry book is hitting the market just in time for the holidays. The collection, titled to Rose Buds, is a seasonal journey, taking the reader on an embodied walk through a year's worth of emotions. Penned by the talented A. Orpel, the book expertly encapsulates love, heartbreak, and the sometimes gut-wrenching inner work that leads to self-understanding.

Describing herself as a“radiant teen poet,” Orpel currently works as a fast-food manager by day. Her experience in the midst of a bustling industry puts her in touch with countless people of all walks of life. The constant churn of inhabiting a shared communal space gives her a virtually endless supply of inspiration. As a result, Orpel's poems hum with human vitality and a deep awareness of people's feelings.

Orpel also aims for a structure in her work that is less common, for example, in the Instagram poetry scene.“I feel [my poetry] is different because my poems are longer than a lot of modern-day poetry,” says Orpel. She compares her work to that of Robert Frost and Edgar Allen Poe in that her poems explore extended narratives with interconnected themes.

With a seasonal focus and a poem for every chapter of life, this book is the perfect holiday gift for young women opening the next pages in their stories, or for anyone ready to start the new year with intentionality.

to Rose Buds is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble .

About the Author:

A. M. Orpel is a teen poet from Arizona who graduated from Paradise Honors High School as an AP and honors student. Having penned poetry since the sixth grade, she has an accomplished body of work that explores themes of life, love, and self-discovery. Orpel is proudly out as a gay woman, and she dedicates her work to her family and friends, especially her Aunt Elizabeth and cousin, Natalie in Connecticut.

