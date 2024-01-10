Haze Automotive And Sixonia Tech Unveil Revolutionary Battery Tray Prototype At CES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haze Automotive and Sixonia Tech Unveil Revolutionary Battery Tray Prototype at CESInnovation Addresses Weight, Range, and Safety in Electric VehiclesLas Vegas, NV – Haze Automotive, a trailblazer in automotive innovation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary connected battery tray, developed in collaboration with Sixonia Tech. The groundbreaking outcome, the Connected Battery Tray made from Carbon Fiber, promises to reshape the electric vehicle (EV) landscape by tackling key challenges related to weight, range, and safety.In a statement, Sean Hazaray, CEO of Haze Automotive, addressed the core issue hindering EV adoption: "Battery range remains the number one obstacle preventing widespread EV adoption. Electric vehicles are inherently heavier, impacting their range. Leveraging our lightweight carbon fiber material is a step in the right direction, but our proprietary approach not only allows us to utilize this material efficiently but also enables us to create a customizable and connected battery tray for Electric Vehicles."Loren Hillier, Chief Scientist of Haze Automotive, added: "At Haze Automotive, we've taken our proprietary approach to automating carbon fiber production, a technology initially developed for multifunctional composite structures including lightweight thermal management electronic enclosures, and applied towards higher-volume automotive solutions. This advancement in carbon fiber technology and automation is a significant leap forward in manufacturing efficiency and product customization for EVs, allowing us to offer a unique and high-quality component that addresses the specific needs of the electric vehicle market."Haze Automotive's carbon fiber battery trays offer significant advantages over traditional aluminum counterparts. Haze is able to develop highly customized shapes for automakers, moving beyond limiting rectangular boxes. Enabled by Haze Automotive's proprietary manufacturing methods, automakers are able to optimize battery layouts, leading to extended battery ranges.Additionally, the trays streamline the integration of additional sensors and electronics, overcoming typical packaging challenges and facilitating enhanced data collection. Haze Automotive's Sensor Management Architecture and Remote Telematics (S.M.A.R.T.) framework, first featured in Haze Automotive's connected vehicle frames, lays the foundation for the World's Safest Battery Tray.The incorporation of thermal management technology, featuring Sixonia's customized E-Graphene and precise temperature control, proves to be instrumental in ensuring optimal safety against thermal runaway.Henry Lo, CTO of Haze Automotive, highlighted the safety aspect of the innovation: "Thermal runaway is a formidable challenge in the automotive industry. Our mission was to create the safest and most sustainable battery tray on the market. By incorporating graphene and other sustainable materials for improved thermal management and connected sensors for real-time awareness, we significantly reduce the risk of thermal runaway incidents, ensuring the safety of the EV ecosystem."Peter Ebert, CRO of Sixonia Tech, praised the collaboration with Haze Automotive: "Partnering with Haze Automotive has been a game changer. Their intimate knowledge of the most critical problems facing EVs allowed us to create a simple yet radical solution to a complex problem. Together, we've achieved a groundbreaking advancement in EV technology."This proof-of-concept prototype will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), offering a firsthand look at the future of electric vehicle technology.About Haze Automotive:Haze Automotive, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, was founded in 2020, and is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of carbon fiber in the automotive sector. Haze Automotive has pioneered a proprietary manufacturing technique that automates carbon fiber production, coupled with a distinctive feedstock, slashing the cost of carbon fiber parts by 90%. This innovation stems from adapting automation technology used in rockets for automotive applications.About Sixonia Tech:Germany-based Sixonia Tech, established in 2017 as a spin-off out of the Dresden University of Technology, is a leading producer and marketer of functionalized and pristine large-flake, few-layer electrochemically exfoliated graphene ("E-Graphenes") materials and formulations. Sixonia Tech's expertise includes tailor-made E-Graphene materials, customized formulations, and R&D projects for various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and wearables.

