Exp Realty Named To Glassdoor’S Best Places To Work For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eXp Ranked No. 22 of 100 U.S. Large Companies

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp Realty has made Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for the seventh straight year in the U.S., ranking No. 22 out of 100 in the U.S. Large Company list.

“Our unwavering commitment to enhancing eXp's agent-centric value proposition has attracted the finest professionals in the industry,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of eXp World Holdings and CEO of eXp Realty.“I take immense pride in our ability to iterate and build on that commitment. By prioritizing the feedback and satisfaction of our agents and their customers, we have earned their approval and maintained our position as an exceptional workplace,” said Sanford.

“Our agents, brokers and employees are crucial to eXp's success, and we continuously act on feedback to enhance their experience,” said Mike Vein, eXp's EVP of People.“Our growth speaks to the award-winning and future-focused culture we've built together. I'm grateful to everyone at eXp and proud of our seventh consecutive Glassdoor recognition.”

Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award is in its 16th year and based solely on the input of company employees who submit anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer.

Employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and provide ratings for nine workplace factors, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. Employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes, which are taken into account as part of the awards algorithm.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations.

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

