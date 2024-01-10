Samuel Adams Debuts ‘Due Date, Brew Date’ To Rally Expecting Couples To Embrace A Booze-Free Bond In Solidarity Of Their Pregnant Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Dry January, Accept the Challenge to Trade In Your Go-To Brew for a 40-Week Supply of Samuel Adams Non-Alcoholic IPA, Just The Haze

Boston, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We all know expecting mothers can't drink alcohol, which can be frustrating to see their partners continue to enjoy their favorite adult beverages. In fact, according to a recent survey commissioned by Samuel Adams and conducted online by The Harris Poll, only 17% of Americans 21+ who had a pregnant partner say they stopped drinking while their partner was pregnant. So, this Dry January, to help expecting dads and non-carrying mothers pace through each trimester, Samuel Adams introduces 'Due Date, Brew Date ' to reward those who give up alcohol in support of their pregnant partner.

Have a Due Date? It's time to start planning your Brew Date! Head to @samueladamsbeer on Instagram, comment on the Due Date, Brew Date post, and you may win a 40-week supply of Samuel Adams non-alcoholic Just the Haze to enjoy the flavor of beer without the buzz. The brand is even throwing in a 6-pack of Samuel Adams Boston Lager to cheers making it to your Brew Date - oh, and to celebrate the new addition to your family.

“January is a time when many drinkers rotate non-alcoholic beer options into their routines, or give up alcohol for the month altogether, regardless of what stage of adulthood they're in” said Lauren Price, Head of Brand, Samuel Adams.“But perhaps one of the best times to try Sam Adams' flavorful Just the Haze Non-Alc IPA is when it matters most to your significant other. We created 'Due Date, Brew Date' as a way for expecting dads and non-carrying mothers to show their appreciation for their partner, without giving up their other great love – beer.”

Due Date, Brew Date Details:



Visit the Due Date, Brew Date post on Samuel Adams' Instagram from January 10 – 22 to enter. Head to the comments, tag your partner and tell us why you are willing to give up alcohol until their due date in solidarity. Or, if you are a carrying parent-to-be, tag your partner in the comments and let us know why you think they should accept the challenge.

You may just win a 40-week supply of Samuel Adams non-alcoholic Just the Haze for you to enjoy all the taste of a world-class beer with none of the buzz. When the 40 weeks are over, Samuel Adams will also reward you with a gift off your registry and a 6-pack of Boston Lager so you can cheers to making it to your brew date. For a complete list of contest Rules & Regulations, visit

All of the Taste, None of the Buzz:

Just the Haze is the beer lover's non-alcoholic beer. Brewed by beer lovers, for beer lovers, the award-winning brew is the perfect choice for adults 21+, who might be looking to take a break from alcohol or use it to pace between their favorite buzzy brews.



Just The Haze: A juicy, hazy, full-bodied IPA you'd never know was non-alcoholic. It packs an upfront citrus aroma with hints of grapefruit, tangerine and lime, complemented by tropical and stone fruit notes like pineapple, guava, melon and peach. The brewers at Samuel Adams spent two years perfecting the brand's first non-alcoholic beer and spared no detail during the process to produce a rich and complex brew that meets beer-fanatic standards. Drinkers can rotate in this hazy, hoppy non-alcoholic IPA to their drinking sessions and get more out of their days, their nights, and every cheers in between.

Accolades: Just the Haze won Silver at the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards, Gold Medal in Non-Alcoholic Beer Category at the 2022 Great American Beer Fest, and Silver at the 2021 World Beer Awards. Availability: 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-oz cans.

Increased Demand for Non-Alcoholic Offerings:

The future of non-alcoholic beer is bright, and NA Beer Volume has grown +49% vs. 3 years ago (compared to total Beer, which was –12% vs. 3 years ago).1 As the category continues to expand with the increasing demand for no and low-alcohol beverages, Samuel Adams continues to prioritize their portfolio of award-winning brews without the buzz.

Find Just The Haze Near You

Drinkers nationwide can find Just The Haze in their area by visiting samueladams/find-a-sam .

1 Source: Circana, Total U.S. MULO + Convenience, 52 W/E 12/31/2023

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM ) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Hard Mountain Dew, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at , which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Survey Methodology This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Samuel Adams from December 12-14, 2023, among 2,014 adults ages 21 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/-2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact ... .

Attachment

Samuel Adams Debuts 'Due Date, Brew Date'

CONTACT: Devon Savage Samuel Adams ...