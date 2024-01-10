Global And Regional Marine Battery Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Focus On Ship Type, Battery Type, Function, Nominal Capacity, And Battery Density

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Battery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Ship Type, Battery Type, Function, Nominal Capacity, Battery Density, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for marine batteries has undergone significant growth in recent years, fuelled by various key factors and driving forces.

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the heightened focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in maritime transportation. As awareness of the environmental impact of traditional fuel-powered vessels increases, the marine industry is actively transitioning towards electrification to reduce emissions and adhere to stringent environmental regulations.

Marine batteries play a crucial role in offering clean energy solutions for electric propulsion systems in ships, ferries, and other marine vessels. This shift towards electrification aligns with global initiatives aimed at mitigating climate change, propelling the demand for advanced marine battery technologies.

Furthermore, strides in battery technology have played a vital role in expanding the global marine battery market. The development of batteries with high-energy-density and high-power-density has enhanced the efficiency and range of electric and hybrid marine propulsion systems.

The increasing integration of energy storage systems on ships not only decreases emissions but also improves operational flexibility and reliability. As energy storage technology continues to progress, with ongoing research and development efforts focused on enhancing the performance and safety of marine batteries, the market is poised for sustained growth.

Additionally, government incentives and regulations that promote the adoption of clean energy solutions in the maritime sector further bolster the expansion of the global marine battery market.

Company Profiles



Akasol AG

EnerSys

Toshiba Corporation

Siemens

Leclanche SA

Saft

EverExceed Industrial Co, Ltd.

Lifeline Batteries Inc

Spear Power Systems

Optima Batteries

Korea Special Battery Co., Ltd.

Forsee Power

US Battery Mfg. Co. Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country and by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East Crisis

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

2. Applications

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Marine Battery Market (by Ship Type)

2.3.1 Commercial

2.3.2 Defense

3. Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Marine Battery Market (by Battery Type)

3.3.1 Lithium

3.3.2 Lead acid

3.3.3 Others

3.4 Global Marine Battery Market (by Function)

3.4.1 Starting

3.4.2 Deep Cycle

3.4.3 Dual Purpose

3.5 Global Marine Battery Market (by Nominal Capacity)

3.5.1 Less than 150 Ah

3.5.2 More than 150 Ah

3.6 Global Marine Battery Market (by Battery Density)

3.6.1 < 100 WH/KG

3.6.2 More than 100 WH/KG

4. Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.1.1 Global Marine Battery Market, by Region, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Applications

4.3.4.1 North America Marine Battery Market, by Ship Type, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.5 Products

4.3.5.1 North America Marine Battery Market, by Battery Type, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.5.2 North America Marine Battery Market, by Function, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.5.3 North America Marine Battery Market, by Nominal Capacity, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.5.4 North America Marine Battery Market, by Battery Density, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.6 North America Marine Battery Market (by Country)

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5. MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share

