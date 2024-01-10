Secure Restoration Welcomes Robert Franks As New Owner, Expanding Premier Restoration Services In The Carolinas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Secure Restoration, the most trusted restoration company in the southeastern United States, proudly announces that Robert Franks is now its new owner.

ARDEN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secure Restoration, a leading restoration and mitigation company known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, proudly announces the transition in ownership to Robert Franks. With this change, Secure Restoration solidifies its dedication to providing unparalleled restoration services throughout the region, promising continued reliability, expertise, and customer-centric solutions.New Leadership, Same Commitment to ExcellenceRobert Franks, the new owner of Secure Restoration, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for serving the community to his role. With a proven track record in the industry, Franks embodies the company's core values of integrity, reliability, and exceptional service. The company noted that the goal remains unwavering-to be the trusted partner for individuals and businesses in need of top-notch restoration services, ensuring the company restores not just properties, but peace of mind.Expanded Services for Comprehensive Restoration SolutionsSecure Restoration specializes in a wide array of restoration as well as mitigation services designed to address diverse needs promptly and effectively:Water Damage Restoration : Swift response, advanced techniques, and state-of-the-art equipment to mitigate and restore properties affected by water damage.Fire Damage Restoration : Comprehensive solutions to restore properties affected by fire incidents, including cleanup, odor removal, and structural restoration.Mold Testing and Remediation : Thorough mold inspection, testing, and safe, efficient remediation to ensure a healthy indoor environment.Biohazard Cleanup: Professional and discrete cleanup and sanitation of hazardous materials to restore safety and cleanliness.Sewage Cleaning: Specialized expertise in handling sewage spills and contamination, ensuring a safe and thorough cleanup.Air Duct Cleaning: Complete cleaning and maintenance services to improve indoor air quality and HVAC system efficiency.Crawl Space Encapsulation: Comprehensive encapsulation solutions to protect crawl spaces from moisture and pests.Basement Waterproofing: Techniques and solutions to prevent water intrusion and maintain a dry, usable basement space.As Secure Restoration embarks on this new chapter, its mission to restore properties and lives with compassion, expertise, and unwavering dedication remains at the forefront of its service. With Robert Franks at the helm, the company looks forward to further solidifying its position as the premier restoration provider in the region.About Secure RestorationLicensed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida, Secure Restoration has been a trusted ally for customers facing unforeseen disasters. Consisting of IICRC-certified experts, the company's team is equipped with extensive experience and cutting-edge tools to deliver top-tier restoration and repair services. The team is dedicated to providing 24/7 emergency services, free estimates, rapid response times, and personalized solutions tailored to each client's needs. Visit today.

