Unique Drill Bit Accommodates Interchangeable Bits To Adjust Any Type Of Fastener

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen G. of Saint Clair Shores, MI is the creator of the Quick Bit Change, a multipurpose drill bit featuring a magnetic male Torx head and an adapter that secures over the head to interchange different drill bits. The combination of two different bits alters the changing of bits and enables users to tighten or loosen fasteners at a desired angle with ease. Magnetic properties within the male Torx magnetic bit and the female Torx opening firmly secure the interchangeable drill bits.The bit can be attached to any type of power drill if the user can change the head to tighten or loosen different types of fasteners. The system prevents users from having to loosen the chuck of the drill to change drill heads. There are two different types of drill bit heads: a straight Torx to hold the head of a fastener while the second can be comprised of a rounded Torx for holding nut driver heads. Both bits will have a small ball bearing that will be compressed with a spring behind it to secure the head on to the bit. Users can apply the drill bit at any desired angle for tightening or loosening the fastener(s).The market for drills that accept interchangeable drill bits is robust. Cordless drills, in particular, are popular choices among both professionals and DIY enthusiasts due to their convenience and versatility. These drills often feature a chuck that can accommodate various types and sizes of drill bits, allowing users to switch them out easily for different tasks. Quick-change chucks and keyless chucks are becoming more common, making it easier for users to swap out bits without the need for additional tools. The Quick Bit Change device innovates further on these types of products and expands its multifunctionality by offering an adapter that can be used to tighten or loosen different types of fasteners.Stephen filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Quick Bit Change product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Quick Bit Change can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...