South End Capital Announces Over $1B Of 2023 Loan Production And Highlights Recent Closings

South End Capital Highlights $1B+ of Loan Production and Closings

$2.2 billion direct lender and tech-powered loan marketplace achieves benchmark production offering equal access to innovative business and equipment funding.

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the face of economic and market challenges throughout the past year, South End Capital-a technology and partnership-focused division of Stearns Bank N.A.-drew upon its decades of experience and streamlined processes to help push overall bank production beyond $1 billion in 2023. Specializing in comprehensive capital solutions spanning from $1,000 to $15 million, South End Capital played a pivotal role in assisting numerous business owners in reaching their goals throughout 2023. The lender's momentum continues into 2024, with a robust start in funding already underway.

Recent South End Capital Closings:

* $1,000,000

- Winter Lodge & Cabins

- BUSINESS Working Capital / Debt Refi.

- 11.50% Interest Rate / 10-Year Term

- 650 Credit Score, Rural Location

* $500,000

- Freight Trucking Co.

- FAST CAPITAL Working Capital

- 13.25% Interest Rate, 10-Year Term

- No Prepayment Penalty

* $295,200

- Fitness Boot Camp

- BUSINESS Franchise Startup Loan

- 11.25% Interest Rate, 10-Year Term

- No Prepayment Penalty

* $162,000

- Rural Resort

- EQUIPMENT Purchase Financing

- 14.34% Finance Rate / 60-Month Term

- 0% Down Payment, Used RV

* $100,000

- Pet Grooming Co.

- FAST CAPITAL Credit Line

- 3.33% Interest Rate / Mo., 18-Mo. Term

- Application & Bank Stmts. Only

* $29,999

- Excavation Co.

- EQUIPMENT Purchase Financing

- 12.50% Finance Rate, 60-Month Term

- 0% Down Payment, Used Dump Truck

* $1,700

- Insurance Co.

- FAST CAPITAL Business Expansion

- 1.20 Factor Rate, 24-Month Term

- 1 Hour Funding, 600 Credit Score

* $1,400

- Management Co.

- FAST CAPITAL Startup Financing

- 1.20 Factor Rate, 24-Month Term

- Application Only, 4 Hour Funding

Businesses of all types and sizes may be eligible for financing through South End Capital and its innovative programs:

*FAST CAPITAL: No minimum credit score business financing from $1K to $500K+ that is available same-day.

*BUSINESS LOANS : Conventional and SBA business financing from $500K to $15M for borrowers with 650+ credit.

*EQUIPMENT FINANCING : 0% down NEW and USED equipment financing from $5K to $5M that is available same-day.

For details on South End Capital's programs, visit or contact Matt Naughton at ... or (320) 258-4828.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. Our innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital's tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person's eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Noah Grayson

South End Capital

+1 320-202-6106

