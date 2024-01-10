Pegex Unveils Pegex Lite Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PegEx , a cloud-based waste management software leader, is proud to introduce PegEx Lite , an innovative manifesting solution designed exclusively for waste generators. PegEx Lite is an easy-to-use yet powerful software designed to streamline hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal processes.

Key Benefits of PegEx Lite:

Streamlined Manifesting: Enhance operational efficiency and accuracy by simplifying the complex process of waste manifesting, ensuring a smoother and more streamlined workflow.

Digital Management: Easily track and manage crucial elements of waste shipments in a user-friendly digital environment, promoting transparency, accessibility, and real-time insights into your waste management processes.

Effortless Compliance: Ensure regulatory compliance effortlessly with the Reports Center, designed to simplify the often-intricate regulatory reporting process. Stay ahead of compliance requirements without the usual hassles.

Automated Document Generation: Experience the power of automation with PegEx Lite, reducing redundancy in data entry through automated manifest and label generation. Saving time and minimizing the risk of errors, leading to more accurate documentation.

"PegEx Lite is the answer to the industry's call for a lighter version of PegEx's renowned cloud-based waste management software. It caters to a diverse audience, from small-scale waste generators to medium-sized enterprises, offering a tailored solution to meet unique needs." said Alfred Wolfe, Chief Product Officer at PegEx.

Unlocking Cutting-edge Waste Management Innovation!

Crafted to provide all the necessary features without unnecessary complexities, PegEx Lite is more than just a solution; it's an investment in efficiency. Enjoy advanced hazardous waste management benefits without breaking the bank.

PegEx Lite goes beyond empowering waste generators to own their data, manifesting, and shipment processes. With a design built to scale and integrations available, PegEx Lite is the solution that caters to your evolving needs.

Ready to make the switch? Contact PegEx today and discover how PegEx Lite can revolutionize your waste management. Efficiency, compliance, and simplicity are just a click away.

About PegEx:

PegEx is a trusted cloud-based waste management solution company committed to innovation and sustainability. The PegEx Platform is an intuitive software that provides unprecedented and cutting-edge visibility, integration, and control solutions for leading companies managing hazardous and non-hazardous waste and materials. With a solid commitment to innovation, PegEx offers a wide range of services designed to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and improve bottom-line results. PegEx Lite is the latest addition to our offerings, continuing our tradition of redefining waste management. Our team of dedicated professionals is passionate about shaping the future of waste management through technology and expertise.

