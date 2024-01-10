Global Citric Acid Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's “Citric Acid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the citric acid market size is predicted to reach $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the citric acid market is due to the increasing need for food safety. Europe and North America region is expected to hold the largest citric acid market share. Major players in the citric acid market include Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Cofco Biochemical Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Citric Acid Market Segments

.By Form: Liquid, Anhydrous

.By Key Function: Acidulant, Preservative, Antioxidant, Sequestrant

.By Application: Food And Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global citric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The citric acid refers to the weak organic acid that occurs in natural products such as citrus fruits limes, oranges, and lemons. It is produced commercially by the fermentation procedure, and it seems white, odorless, and crystalline powder at room temperature. Citric acid, due to its sour tasting and acidic nature, is commonly used as a preservative and flavoring agent. It also has various benefits to even skin tone and kills bacteria and viruses.

The main types of citric acid are liquid and anhydrous. Liquid Citric Acid is a food-grade, weak organic acid that has a wide range of applications in the food business. The key functions are acidulant, preservative, antioxidant, and sequestrant having applications in various industries such as food and beverage, bakery, confectionery, dairy, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Citric Acid Market Characteristics

3. Citric Acid Market Trends And Strategies

4. Citric Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Citric Acid Market Size And Growth

......

27. Citric Acid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Citric Acid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

