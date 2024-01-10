30Th Anniversary Edition Of A Woman's Way Through The Twelve Steps Features Five New Voices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps explores a flexible interpretation of the Steps to address the unique experiences of women, the psychological development of women facing addiction and recovery, and the social and cultural factors they face.

Recovery is for every woman

CENTER CITY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With "A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps ", author and licensed social worker Stephanie S. Covington, PhD, brings a new perspective to recovery inspired by the voices of all who identify as women.

Published by Hazelden Publishing , a part of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, "A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps" inspires hope, reduces stigma, and empowers women who are facing substance use and mental health challenges.

Those in this book share their stories of struggle and triumph, letting all women know they're not alone on this journey and they have power over their recovery process. The newly revised 30th anniversary edition has been broadened to include updated, inclusive language that's more trauma sensitive and welcoming to all women, including nonbinary, genderqueer, trans and cisgender women.

“My hope is that this book will offer a new, more accessible perspective on recovery from addiction, one that acknowledges our mutual learning as we share the stories of our struggles and triumphs,” says Dr. Covington.

This compilation of voices, perspectives, and lived experiences from real and diverse people illuminates how women understand the Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and offers inspiring stories of how they travel through the Steps and discover what works for them.

"A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps" explores a flexible interpretation of the Steps to address the unique experiences of women, the psychological development of women facing addiction and recovery, and the social and cultural factors they face.

“In this 30th anniversary edition . . . Dr. Covington has done a great deal of work to update the language and truly make the shift from gender-specific care to gender-responsive care,” said Dr. Jamie Marich, founder and director of The Institute for Creative Mindfulness and author of Trauma and the 12 Steps and Dissociation Made Simple.“Human, practical, and full of knowledge on how women, in their beautiful diversity and uniqueness, can approach the Twelve Steps in a more trauma-informed manner, A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps ought to be on the reading list of anyone working with the interplay of trauma, dissociation, and addiction.”

The book can be used alone or as a companion to The Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous.

"A Woman's Way through the Twelve Steps" 30th anniversary edition is available for preorder through Amazon and directly from Hazelden Publishing.

About the Author

Stephanie S. Covington, PhD, LCSW, is nationally recognized as a clinician, author, organizational consultant and lecturer. With many years of experience, she has developed an innovative, gender-responsive approach to address the treatment needs of women and girls that has been proven effective in public, private and institutional settings.

