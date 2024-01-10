Tiffany Savage Aka Politically Savvy Joins VFAF Veterans For Trump As National Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tiffany Savage joins VFAF Veterans for Trump

Tiffany Savage with President Trump

Tiffany Savage filming for the forthcoming VFAF Trump documentary

Tiffany Savage on Twitter as The REAL Politically Savvy

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump signs up Tiffany Savage aka Politically Savvy as a national ambassador announced Stan Fitzgerald President

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalTiffany Savage , from Georgia , has joined VFAF Veterans for Trump as a national ambassador. Tiffany has been very active in the Georgia America First movement for several years and serves as a GA GOP delegate. Tiffany was the state organizer for the MAGA Drag tailgates and currently is a grassroots influencer for the Trump campaign.Tiffany will also serve on the Georgia VFAF state chapter with President Jared Craig as GA's political outreach director. The goals of building state chapters are to better organize boots on the ground for the America First movement as well as supporting county and state candidates with the organizations national name rec.To learn more about Tiffany follow her on Twitter The REAL Politically Savvy @patriot_savvyRecently Tiffany filmed for the forthcoming VFAF Vets for Trump documentary.VFAF Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald with Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald recently produced“The Fall of Deceit” starring Admiral Kubic , General Flynn and Laura Loomer , with Roger Stone , Jeffrey Clark , John Nantz , John Solomon , Jody Hice , Vernon Jones and Mallory Staples.Close to completion is the couples second film which is a documentary about the border. The project is geared at promoting a secure border through the next Trump administration . The film is also promoting VFAF endorsed candidate Victor Avila over the establishment incumbent.The VFAF organization as a team is working on a confidential“Trump” film project that will be released in 2024 after a major announcement on Veterans.“We are going to hold off releasing trailers or details until after the announcement , this is about promoting Trump not self promoting.” said Stan Fitzgerald.Filming started in what will be the Fitzgerald's third film for the America First movement. The organizational team effort has tight lips about the project and title, but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of congress , celebrities , flag officers and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his bid for our country's highest office.In other VFAF News :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Tiffany aka Politically Savvy joins VFAF Veterans for Trump interview with Stan Fitzgerald President