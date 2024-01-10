(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Liquid biopsies have emerged as a minimally invasive diagnostic tool, analyzing tumor-derived materials circulating in biological fluids to offer valuable information for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain standard in solid tumor diagnosis, liquid biopsies present an alternative or complementary approach, addressing some of the limitations and risks associated with traditional methods.
The liquid biopsy market is experiencing significant changes, and The Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition provides an in-depth assessment of the market opportunity from 2023 to 2028. It covers various aspects, including market segmentation by region, different types of liquid biopsy (CTC-based, ctDNA-based, EV and Exosome-based, Multi-Analyte-based, and Other Analytes), and cancer types.
The growing acceptance of liquid biopsy, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores its increasing significance in clinical diagnostics. Liquid biopsy's potential in combination with other technologies further contributes to its expanding applications and market growth.
Key applications of liquid biopsy testing in clinical oncology include:
1. Early Detection and Diagnosis/Screening:
Identifying cancer at an early stage.
2. Alternative Testing Method:
When tissue biopsy is challenging or impossible. When the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown.
3. Therapy Personalization and Monitoring:
Molecular characterization to select optimal therapy. Monitoring treatment efficacy and adjusting therapy in case of resistance.
4. Disease Monitoring:
Observing disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease. Early detection of recurrence.
5. Prognosis of Disease:
Assessing the likely course and outcome of the disease.
Key Market Segments:
By Type of Liquid Biopsy:
CTC-based Liquid Biopsy ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy Other Analytes Liquid Biopsy
By Type of Cancer:
Breast Lung Colorectal Ovarian Prostate Pan-Cancer Other Cancers
R&D and Selected Tests:
Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development Selected CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in 2023 Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests Assessing Multiple Analytes in 2023
By Region:
North America Europe Asia Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Liquid Biopsy Technologies Industry Structure Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies
Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies
Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor DNA (Ctdna) Liquid Biopsy
Advantages and Limitations of Ctdna in Liquid Biopsy Current Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests Biocartis Biodesix Cellmax Life Circulogene Diacarta Foundation Medicine (Roche) Guardant Health Inivata (Neogenomics) Lunglife AI Myriad Genetics Neogenomics Oncodna Personal Genomic Diagnostics (Labcorp) Qiagen Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences) Roche Diagnostics Sysmex-Inostics Tempus Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development Exact Sciences Freenome Grail
Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy
Challenges in the Development of Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests Adaptive Biotechnologies Angle Cellmax Life Epic Sciences Gilupi Lunglife AI Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Qiagen Selected Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development Epic Sciences Liquid Biotech USA
Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles and Other Liquid Biopsy
Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analysts Aspira Women's Health (Formerly Vermillion) Biodesix Exosome Diagnostics Hologic Mdxhealth Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development Circulogene Oncocyte Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences) Volitionrx
Chapter Six: Multi-Analyst Liquid Biopsy Tests
Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Multiple Analysts Biodesix Foundation Medicine (Roche) Lunglife AI Neogenomics Oncodna Multiple Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development Exact Sciences Freenome Grail Lunglife AI
Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only
Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only Agena Bioscience Diacarta Exosome Diagnostics Guardant Health Natera Qiagen
Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis
Tiers of Competition Competitive Factors Significant Market Trends Personalized Medicine Increasing Global Life Expectancy New Liquid Biopsy Products Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing Regulatory Hurdles Third-Party Payor Coverage Demonstrated Clinical Utility Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers Competitors No Longer in the Liquid Biopsy Market
Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market
Market Overview Market Forecast
Chapter Ten: Market by Analyst
Circulating Tumor DNA Circulating Tumor Cells Extracellular Vesicles and Other Analysts
Chapter Eleven: Market by Application
Therapy Guidance and Monitoring Diagnosis/Screening Disease Prognosis
Chapter Twelve: Market by Cancer Type
Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Ovarian Cancer Prostate Cancer Other Cancers Pan-Cancer Tests
Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiles
Adaptive Biotechnologies Agena Bioscience, Inc. Angle, PLC Aspira Women's Health Biocartis Group Nv Biocept, Inc. (closed) Biodesix Cellmax Life Circulogene Diacarta, Inc. Epic Sciences Epigenomics AG (closed) Exact Sciences Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. Foundation Medicine, Inc. (Roche) Freenome, Inc. Gilupi Gmbh Grail (Illumina) Guardant Health, Inc. Hologic Lunglife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems) Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, SPA Myriad Genetics, Inc. Natera, Inc. Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc. Oncocyte Corporation Oncodna S.A. Personal Genome Diagnostics Qiagen N.V. Cell-Free DNA Technologies Ctc Technologies Exosome And Mirna Technologies Resolution Biosciences (Agilent) Roche Diagnostics Sysmex-Inostics, Inc. Tempus Volitionrx
