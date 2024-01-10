Re-Bath Inks Multi-Unit Agreement For Five New Markets, Marks Expansion Into NYC Boroughs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's Premier Bathroom Remodeler Grows Presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath , the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a multi-unit signed agreement in New York that will cover Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. Re-Bath is actively expanding its presence along the East Coast and is set to venture into even more new markets within the state. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's growth and market share gains driving nearly a 31% YOY increase in systemwide sales, prospective franchisees are flocking to the Re-Bath franchise opportunity .

Spearheading this massive growth across the Empire State are longtime New York residents, Robert Citrangola and Grace Campbell. While the duo is new to Re-Bath, they bring 30 years of combined franchise experience in the remodeling and restoration industry. Citrangola is a third-generation franchise owner at Servpro, and has established a reputation as an industry leader in Manhattan and the surrounding areas. In 2011, he founded Commercial Duct Cleaning Corp and went on to become a senior partner at Servpro of Midtown Manhattan. Campbell served as his right hand for operations at Servpro, and they plan on carrying the same dynamic into this new journey as Re-Bath multi-unit franchisees.



"With 15 years of experience in franchising and a passion for the remodeling and restoration industry, we are eager to bring our expertise to five new untapped markets," said Robert Citrangola. "We are excited about the opportunity to transform homes and exceed the expectations of homeowners in these territories while creating spaces that they will cherish for years to come. Our dedication to delivering top-notch remodeling services aligns perfectly with Re-Bath's reputation for excellence."

With development surging across the region, Re-Bath is looking for entrepreneurs who are ready to stake their claim in the booming home improvement industry. In March of 2023, the brand announced a

two-territory signed agreement that would service Suffolk and Westchester counties along with an additional

signed agreement for Buffalo, New York in October. With an additional four territories available in upstate New York, company leadership has identified the state as a prime area for growth, in addition to Vermont and Maine.

"Robert and Grace are a great addition to our system, bringing with them vast industry and market experience," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "Their experience in dealing with a large volume of customers paired with their knowledge of the community sets them up for huge success as Re-Bath franchisees. For those looking to join a growing franchise brand, upstate New York is a hot market with available territories."

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 283 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's

2023 Franchise 500® , the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler 's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking . The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2023, with a goal of awarding 25 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store sales.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit or call 888-454-8842.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly

and

factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit or for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]



SOURCE Re-Bath