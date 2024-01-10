Legacy Supply Chain Named Among Multichannel Merchant's Top 3Pls Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inside one of Legacy Supply Chain's ecommerce distribution and fulfillment centers

Legacy Supply Chain logo

Legacy Supply Chain, named a top 2024 3PL, excels in e-commerce fulfillment. CEO Mike Glodziak emphasizes innovation and client commitment.

- Mike GlodziakFRANKLIN, IN, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Supply Chain, an omni-channel North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, proudly announces its recognition as one of Multichannel Merchant 's Top 3PLs of 2024. This prestigious acknowledgment is a testament to Legacy Supply Chain's commitment to excellence in providing expert third-party e-commerce fulfillment and logistics solutions."We are honored to stand alongside industry leaders as one of Multichannel Merchant's Top 3PLs of 2024," said Mike Glodziak, CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. "This recognition underscores the investment Legacy has made in expanding eCommerce service capability , and the dedication of our team to delivering excellence, fostering innovation, and consistently adapting to meet the dynamic needs of our clients."Meticulously compiled by Multichannel Merchant's editors, Multichannel Merchant's Top Third Party Logistics Services (Top 3PLs) online searchable directory is a comprehensive resource designed to aid merchants in their quest for top-tier third-party logistics partners and offers detailed information about featured capabilities, ideal client types, equipment, and systems, and essential contact details.About Legacy Supply ChainFor nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains – so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions.About Multichannel Merchant:MULTICHANNEL MERCHANT reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell and deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.

